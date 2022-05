Mike Boynton hosted two highly sought after in-state talents a few weekends back in four-star wing Trent Pierce and four-star big man Brandon Garrison. Pierce, out of Union High School, is skilled for his size. He is able to shoot the 3 and is versatile enough to play all around the court. Pierce and Garrison team together in AAU ball with Team Griffin on Nike’s EYBL circuit. Through two sessions on that circuit, Pierce has averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds a game while shooting 43% from 3-point range.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO