AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin cycling community is coming together to honor Moriah Wilson, a cycling star who was found dead in East Austin earlier in May. According to KVUE's Tony Plohetski, the cycling community is organizing a memorial on Sunday, May 29, at Republic Square Park from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The memorial will be followed by a ride to Deep Eddy Pool, which is the last place she visited before she was killed.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO