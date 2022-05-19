ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Central College Dutch Spring Sports Update – 5-19-22

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Dutch Baseball Players Selected to All-Conference First Team. Declan O’Hare and Colton DeRocher were selected to represent the Central College baseball team on the American Rivers All-Conference first team. O’Hare was chosen as the utility player, while DeRocher was one of four outfielders picked. They are the...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

kniakrls.com

Dutch Memories – 1988 Softball

The 1988 Central College softball team won the first of the program’s four NCAA Division III national championships. On this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we sit down with Coach George Wares and three members of the team – senior Laurie Sutton and juniors Brenda Vigness and Lea Ann Morgan.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella’s Shuttle Hurdlers Journey to Top of 3A

While the team was a few points away from its ultimate goal, the 2022 state track and field meet was still special for the Dutch of Pella. Of the 19 total events, Pella qualified for all of them and earned a medal in 15 of them. One group’s journey concluded...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – State Track and Field

Catch up with interviews from the infield of the 2022 State Track and Field meet that aired on 92.1 KRLS at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Those featured include:. Sprint Medley Relay (2A Boys) – Pella Christian (Drew Geetings, Luke Nikkel, Daniel Andringa, Levi Schelhaas) 4×100 Relay (3A Girls)...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Graduates Celebrate at Drake Stadium

As part of a two-year rotation, the Class 2A and 3A sessions of the state track and field meet in Des Moines are held in the evenings on Thursday and Friday of the annual three-day event. And for many years, Pella High School has typically celebrated its graduating classes on a Friday night on the third weekend of the month. So the track and field athletes at Pella had a choice to make — they could participate in a ceremony at the graduation stage set up for commencement in the morning, or this year, receive their diploma at Drake Stadium. So, the vast majority of the Pella boys track and field seniors decided to graduate at a venue special to their athletic endeavors over the past four years. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling, Pella High School Administrators Adam Beckel, Derek Schulte, and Matt Fouch, and Pella School Board Member Gary Coppock were among those who organized a brief ceremony following the conclusion of competition at Friday’s events in the state track and field meet, with permission from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Golf Heads To The 3A State Tournament Looking For A Top Finish

The Knoxville Boys Golf Squad will embark on the class 3A State Tournament on Monday with a goal of finishing better than their 6th place showing last year. The meet will take place at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Knoxville got to the State Meet by winning its Sectional, then taking top honors in the district last week at Bos Landen. Players Evan Smith, Beau Leisure, and Carson Uitermarkt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports they all want to have a better showing than last season’s meet.
kniakrls.com

Eight Dutch Track and Field Athletes Qualify for National Championships

Eight Central College track and field athletes are officially set to compete at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships next weekend in Geneva, Ohio. Central will have seven men’s athletes competing across four events. Brock Lewis is the top qualifier in the long jump and Sam Beatty is the second-best qualifier in the high jump. Theo Baldus is the No. 17 qualifier in the discus throw. Brody Klein, Lucas Heitz, Reid Pakkebier and Jaxon Thompson are all qualified in the decathlon, coming in at No. 14, No. 17, No. 18 and No. 20 respectively.
GENEVA, OH
kniakrls.com

Eagles Boys Soccer Takes on #1 seed in Substate Semifinals Tomorrow

The Pella Christian Boys Soccer team faces maybe their toughest test of the season Monday night, as they travel to the Class 1A Substate 6 top-seed Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the semifinal round. The Eagles defeated Williamsburg 4-1 Thursday to take on the Rebels for the first time in the Bound era....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Enters Championship Saturday in Lead for Title Defense

The Pella boys track and field team enters Championship Saturday with a slight lead over conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes as they seek back-to-back team titles today at Drake Stadium. Standings:. 1. Pella 39.5. 2. Dallas Center Grimes 36. 3. Washington 32. 4. Newton 26. 5. Western Dubuque Epworth 23. 6....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 State Track and Field Meet Championship Saturday Schedule/Results

Tune in to hear reports two-to-three times an hour from all of our area schools today on both KNIA and KRLS. Updates can be heard for the 1A/4A schools. All athletes will compete from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Results from Friday. Sprint Medley Relay (3A Girls) – Pella...
kniakrls.com

Knoxville High School Holds Senior Awards

Knoxville High School held its Senior Awards on Friday. The ceremony honored the 2022 Senior class for their accomplishments in and out of the classroom. Knoxville High School Principal Tracy Wilkins spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the ceremony. “It’s a special day as we get to recognize the seniors for...
kniakrls.com

Simpson College Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Dunn Library Expansion

Simpson College held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Dunn Library expansion project Friday. The $10.5 million initiative will produce a new home for Simpson’s teacher education program and offer more collaborative learning spaces and educational resources for students. Students in Simpson’s teacher education program will benefit from a...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Aaron Reutzel In Line For A $3000 Bonus Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

360 drivers have a little more on the line tonight at the Knoxville Raceway, well at least one of them. If Aaron Reutzel wins the 360 show tonight at Knoxville he will win an extra $3000 due to his victory at the Jackson Motorplex last night with the Midwest Power Series. Reutzel dominated the second 360 A-Main last week winning by over ten seconds. The 410s and Pro Sprints will have a weekly show with possibly a few visitors doing double duty to get valuable laps in for later in the season. Join KNIA for all the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00 streamed live at kniakrls.com.
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board to Consider Summer Lunch Program for June

The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider an agreement between the Knoxville School District and the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative for the summer lunch program for the month of June only. Under the agreement, the Knoxville School District will be the sponsor with the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative being the food service management company. The Board will consider overnight trip requests from the softball team and girls’ tennis team. The softball request would be for an overnight trip to play in a tournament in Creston, Iowa with the tennis team’s request for an overnight trip to Iowa City for the State Tennis qualifiers. The board will also consider a building project change order for the auditorium for the fire detection and alarm devices.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Kathy Toom

Kathy (Bailey) Toom, 73, formerly of Pella and Altoona, IA, died Friday morning at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, IA. A Graveside Service will be held on. Friday, May, 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Oakwood Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Pella. VAN...
ALTOONA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar at their meeting Monday. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 Monday in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Veterans’ Groups Hosting Memorial Day Ceremony

VFW Post 5242 and American Legion Post 89 in Pella will co-host the annual Memorial Day service this coming weekend. The event featuring a tribute to veterans who died in the past year, a performance by the Pella Barbershop Singers, and an American Legion Firing Squad salute with the playing of Taps will begin at 2 p.m. this Sunday in the Pella Memorial Building. State VFW Commander Michael Braman will be the speaker. The public is invited to attend.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Lorenz Westphal, Jr.

A Celebration of Life for Lorenz Westphal, Jr., of Knoxville, with burial at Graceland Cemetery will be held at a later date. The Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Larry’s family with services.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Road Construction to Start Soon on University, East 8th Streets

After demolition of the old Caldwell Park tennis courts, road reconstruction is set to begin soon on University and East 8th Street in Pella. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says both streets will be closed to through traffic for the entire summer after classes dismiss in Pella, with East 8th opening in August for access to Pella High School, and University extending into the fall. At the same time, the Pella Community School District will be constructing a new tennis complex north of University Street, which is expected to open this fall as well.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Congressional Candidate Christina Bohannan Holds Event in Indianola

US House of Representatives candidate Democrat Christina Bohannan visited Indianola on Sunday, holding a meet and greet with voters in conjunction with statewide candidates Joe Kerner and Lisa Fleishman. Bohannan tells KNIA News what she hears most when campaigning is people are tired of the divisiveness in politics, and she wants to go back to debating the issues, rather than attacks or distractions.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Water Resource Recovery Facility Update

The City of Indianola has released an update on the Water Resource Recovery Facility construction for the first several months of 2022. Water Superintendent Rick Graves tells KNIA News the project is a new state-of-the-art facility, and is projected to be fully complete by June. A drone flight video over the construction site is available below.

Comments / 0

