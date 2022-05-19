ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Girls Soccer Falls On Penalty Kicks, Girls Golf 9th At Regional

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Girls Soccer Squad fell in heart wrenching fashion to Centerville on Wednesday night in the first round of the class 1A regional on penalty kicks 4-3. The match went scoreless through 80:00 of regulation play and 20:00 of overtime with both...

www.kniakrls.com

Related
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Golf Heads To The 3A State Tournament Looking For A Top Finish

The Knoxville Boys Golf Squad will embark on the class 3A State Tournament on Monday with a goal of finishing better than their 6th place showing last year. The meet will take place at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Knoxville got to the State Meet by winning its Sectional, then taking top honors in the district last week at Bos Landen. Players Evan Smith, Beau Leisure, and Carson Uitermarkt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports they all want to have a better showing than last season’s meet.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Boys Soccer Takes on #1 seed in Substate Semifinals Tomorrow

The Pella Christian Boys Soccer team faces maybe their toughest test of the season Monday night, as they travel to the Class 1A Substate 6 top-seed Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the semifinal round. The Eagles defeated Williamsburg 4-1 Thursday to take on the Rebels for the first time in the Bound era....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis Falls in State Quarterfinals; Busy Monday for Dutch Ahead

The team season for the Pella girls tennis team ended in the state quarterfinals, as the #4 Dutch fell to #6 Assumption 5-1 Saturday in Grinnell. The lone win for Pella came from #1 singles player Emily Blom, who took down the #2 ranked player in 1A Mary Rolfstad 6-1, 6-4. Blom will continue into the state individual tournament, opening against Allison Pavlovec on Friday, May 27th.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Soccer Takes On Dallas Center-Grimes In Substate Semi-Final

Looking to pull the surprise, the Knoxville Boys Soccer Squad will travel to Johnston to take on class 2A #5 Dallas Center-Grimes in the substate semi-final. The Panthers routed Grinnell on Thursday 5-1 and look to take down one of the state’s top teams. Dallas Center-Grimes earned the #1 seed in the substate and had a bye into the semi-finals. Panthers Coach Dylan Mick tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the Mustangs pride themselves on defense so his team is looking to keep them out of the net and force DCG into mistakes offensively.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella’s Shuttle Hurdlers Journey to Top of 3A

While the team was a few points away from its ultimate goal, the 2022 state track and field meet was still special for the Dutch of Pella. Of the 19 total events, Pella qualified for all of them and earned a medal in 15 of them. One group’s journey concluded...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian and Norwalk Baseball and Softball Open LHC Play Tomorrow

The Pella Christian and Norwalk baseball and softball squads will begin Little Hawkeye Conference action Monday night at Norwalk. The Eagles baseball squad enters the game fresh off a 1-0 start to their season with a 4-3 victory over Carlisle Friday Night, while the Warriors come in having gone 2-2 last week. Through four games this season the Warriors have been led by impressive offensive outputs by Keefer Saddoris and Jackson Campbell. Saddoris had a .417 batting average last week, while Campbell batted .400. Despite the win Friday for Pella Christian, the Eagles committed six errors in the season opener and Head Coach Braden Shull knows that can’t happen for his team to have a chance against Norwalk.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Dutch Memories – 1988 Softball

The 1988 Central College softball team won the first of the program’s four NCAA Division III national championships. On this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we sit down with Coach George Wares and three members of the team – senior Laurie Sutton and juniors Brenda Vigness and Lea Ann Morgan.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Soccer Falls to SE Polk, Baseball Sweeps Ottumwa

The Indianola girls soccer team’s season came to a close Friday night in the first round of regional play, falling to the Rams of Southeast Polk 2-1. The Indians and Rams were tied in the first half, with Indianola getting a goal from Abby Jensen off of a corner kick. Both teams battled in the second half, with the Rams able to find the back of the net once to take the lead and would hold on defensively. The Indians season comes to a close with a 5-13 record, and they graduate a senior class of five.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – State Track and Field

Catch up with interviews from the infield of the 2022 State Track and Field meet that aired on 92.1 KRLS at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Those featured include:. Sprint Medley Relay (2A Boys) – Pella Christian (Drew Geetings, Luke Nikkel, Daniel Andringa, Levi Schelhaas) 4×100 Relay (3A Girls)...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville High School Holds Senior Awards

Knoxville High School held its Senior Awards on Friday. The ceremony honored the 2022 Senior class for their accomplishments in and out of the classroom. Knoxville High School Principal Tracy Wilkins spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the ceremony. “It’s a special day as we get to recognize the seniors for...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Graduates Celebrate at Drake Stadium

As part of a two-year rotation, the Class 2A and 3A sessions of the state track and field meet in Des Moines are held in the evenings on Thursday and Friday of the annual three-day event. And for many years, Pella High School has typically celebrated its graduating classes on a Friday night on the third weekend of the month. So the track and field athletes at Pella had a choice to make — they could participate in a ceremony at the graduation stage set up for commencement in the morning, or this year, receive their diploma at Drake Stadium. So, the vast majority of the Pella boys track and field seniors decided to graduate at a venue special to their athletic endeavors over the past four years. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling, Pella High School Administrators Adam Beckel, Derek Schulte, and Matt Fouch, and Pella School Board Member Gary Coppock were among those who organized a brief ceremony following the conclusion of competition at Friday’s events in the state track and field meet, with permission from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
PELLA, IA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Police to Hold Helmets and Hotdogs

The Knoxville Police Department will hold their Helmets and Hotdogs Thursday, May 26 from 11:30 am-1:00 pm in the covered city parking lot across from the Knoxville Police Department 305 S 3rd Street. Knoxville Police Officer Kyle Keller spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is our seventh year...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Lorenz Westphal, Jr.

A Celebration of Life for Lorenz Westphal, Jr., of Knoxville, with burial at Graceland Cemetery will be held at a later date. The Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Larry’s family with services.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board to Consider Summer Lunch Program for June

The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider an agreement between the Knoxville School District and the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative for the summer lunch program for the month of June only. Under the agreement, the Knoxville School District will be the sponsor with the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative being the food service management company. The Board will consider overnight trip requests from the softball team and girls’ tennis team. The softball request would be for an overnight trip to play in a tournament in Creston, Iowa with the tennis team’s request for an overnight trip to Iowa City for the State Tennis qualifiers. The board will also consider a building project change order for the auditorium for the fire detection and alarm devices.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar at their meeting Monday. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 Monday in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

David Brewbaker

Services for David Brewbaker will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 23 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in his name to FFA Indianola Alumni. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Veterans’ Groups Hosting Memorial Day Ceremony

VFW Post 5242 and American Legion Post 89 in Pella will co-host the annual Memorial Day service this coming weekend. The event featuring a tribute to veterans who died in the past year, a performance by the Pella Barbershop Singers, and an American Legion Firing Squad salute with the playing of Taps will begin at 2 p.m. this Sunday in the Pella Memorial Building. State VFW Commander Michael Braman will be the speaker. The public is invited to attend.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Frances Berdene McComas

Funeral services for Frances Berdene McComas, age 98, will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Monroe Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Wednesday beginning at 10:30 am at the church until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Monroe, IA, the Monroe Fire Department, or MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
MONROE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Water Resource Recovery Facility Update

The City of Indianola has released an update on the Water Resource Recovery Facility construction for the first several months of 2022. Water Superintendent Rick Graves tells KNIA News the project is a new state-of-the-art facility, and is projected to be fully complete by June. A drone flight video over the construction site is available below.
INDIANOLA, IA

