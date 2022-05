Noah Ping secured his first Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) series win at Road America in Race 3 on Sunday afternoon. In commanding fashion, Ping led the field from lights out to the checkered flag in the No. 65 Velocity Racing Development (VRD) Ligier JS F4. To make the race even more special, Ping was able to share the podium with his VRD teammates Matt Christensen (No. 45 VRD Ligier JS F4) and Nicholas Rivers (No. 24 VRD Ligier JS F4), as it was a clean sweep for the Atlanta-based team.

