Norwalk, IA

Norwalk Sports Update 5-19-22

By Alex Koch
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwalk’s baseball squad picked up their first win of the season Wednesday night on the road, defeating the Boone Toreadors, 15-4. The Warriors got their first runs of the season after being shutout in their first two games against Urbandale and Waukee. Norwalk registered just one hit in each of those...

Sports
kniakrls.com

Eagles Boys Soccer Takes on #1 seed in Substate Semifinals Tomorrow

The Pella Christian Boys Soccer team faces maybe their toughest test of the season Monday night, as they travel to the Class 1A Substate 6 top-seed Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the semifinal round. The Eagles defeated Williamsburg 4-1 Thursday to take on the Rebels for the first time in the Bound era....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis Falls in State Quarterfinals; Busy Monday for Dutch Ahead

The team season for the Pella girls tennis team ended in the state quarterfinals, as the #4 Dutch fell to #6 Assumption 5-1 Saturday in Grinnell. The lone win for Pella came from #1 singles player Emily Blom, who took down the #2 ranked player in 1A Mary Rolfstad 6-1, 6-4. Blom will continue into the state individual tournament, opening against Allison Pavlovec on Friday, May 27th.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – State Track and Field

Catch up with interviews from the infield of the 2022 State Track and Field meet that aired on 92.1 KRLS at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Those featured include:. Sprint Medley Relay (2A Boys) – Pella Christian (Drew Geetings, Luke Nikkel, Daniel Andringa, Levi Schelhaas) 4×100 Relay (3A Girls)...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Golf Heads To The 3A State Tournament Looking For A Top Finish

The Knoxville Boys Golf Squad will embark on the class 3A State Tournament on Monday with a goal of finishing better than their 6th place showing last year. The meet will take place at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Knoxville got to the State Meet by winning its Sectional, then taking top honors in the district last week at Bos Landen. Players Evan Smith, Beau Leisure, and Carson Uitermarkt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports they all want to have a better showing than last season’s meet.
kniakrls.com

Pella Enters Championship Saturday in Lead for Title Defense

The Pella boys track and field team enters Championship Saturday with a slight lead over conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes as they seek back-to-back team titles today at Drake Stadium. Standings:. 1. Pella 39.5. 2. Dallas Center Grimes 36. 3. Washington 32. 4. Newton 26. 5. Western Dubuque Epworth 23. 6....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Graduates Celebrate at Drake Stadium

As part of a two-year rotation, the Class 2A and 3A sessions of the state track and field meet in Des Moines are held in the evenings on Thursday and Friday of the annual three-day event. And for many years, Pella High School has typically celebrated its graduating classes on a Friday night on the third weekend of the month. So the track and field athletes at Pella had a choice to make — they could participate in a ceremony at the graduation stage set up for commencement in the morning, or this year, receive their diploma at Drake Stadium. So, the vast majority of the Pella boys track and field seniors decided to graduate at a venue special to their athletic endeavors over the past four years. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling, Pella High School Administrators Adam Beckel, Derek Schulte, and Matt Fouch, and Pella School Board Member Gary Coppock were among those who organized a brief ceremony following the conclusion of competition at Friday’s events in the state track and field meet, with permission from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Baseball Overcomes Nerves to Win Season Opener

The Pella Christian baseball team overcame some early season jitters to pick up a 4-3 season opening win over Carlisle. Senior and ace Micah DeHaan put on an impressive performance to kick off his final baseball season. DeHaan was the leadoff hitter and went 3-4 with 2 RBIs at the plate, while also pitching all seven innings, scattering 5 hits and allowing no earned runs. Carlisle’s three runs on the night came as part of six Pella Christian errors. Senior Ty Vander Molen batted in a run in the second inning, and Bennett Spronk scored the game winning run in the top of the sixth inning on a delayed steal. Talking about the impact DeHaan had on the game, Eagles Head Coach Braden Shull said his growth as a player helped give his squad a chance in the ballgame.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball Falls To Saydel

A day after ten running Nevada the Knoxville Baseball Squad had the reverse happen against Saydel on Friday night in a 14-1 loss that ended after six innings. The Eagles struck first and often with two runs in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings. Knoxville got one in the 1st when Beau Leisure helped his own cause by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field. But that would be the only run the Panthers would put up despite a 12 strikeout performance from Leisure in five innings of work. But well placed hits and not making routine plays cost Knoxville the most and Coach Turner Devore says that cannot happen for his team to have a chance moving forward.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville High School Holds Senior Awards

Knoxville High School held its Senior Awards on Friday. The ceremony honored the 2022 Senior class for their accomplishments in and out of the classroom. Knoxville High School Principal Tracy Wilkins spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the ceremony. “It’s a special day as we get to recognize the seniors for...
kniakrls.com

Costly Mistakes Doom Twin Cedars Baseball Against Keota

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad fell to Ketoa 10-0 on Friday night. The Sabers once again were their own worst enemy committing errors and not getting outs when needed. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports his team’s pitching will need to improve to give his team a chance to win while also not getting frustrated when things get away.
KEOTA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eight Dutch Track and Field Athletes Qualify for National Championships

Eight Central College track and field athletes are officially set to compete at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships next weekend in Geneva, Ohio. Central will have seven men’s athletes competing across four events. Brock Lewis is the top qualifier in the long jump and Sam Beatty is the second-best qualifier in the high jump. Theo Baldus is the No. 17 qualifier in the discus throw. Brody Klein, Lucas Heitz, Reid Pakkebier and Jaxon Thompson are all qualified in the decathlon, coming in at No. 14, No. 17, No. 18 and No. 20 respectively.
GENEVA, OH
kniakrls.com

Aaron Reutzel In Line For A $3000 Bonus Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

360 drivers have a little more on the line tonight at the Knoxville Raceway, well at least one of them. If Aaron Reutzel wins the 360 show tonight at Knoxville he will win an extra $3000 due to his victory at the Jackson Motorplex last night with the Midwest Power Series. Reutzel dominated the second 360 A-Main last week winning by over ten seconds. The 410s and Pro Sprints will have a weekly show with possibly a few visitors doing double duty to get valuable laps in for later in the season. Join KNIA for all the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00 streamed live at kniakrls.com.
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board to Consider Summer Lunch Program for June

The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider an agreement between the Knoxville School District and the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative for the summer lunch program for the month of June only. Under the agreement, the Knoxville School District will be the sponsor with the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative being the food service management company. The Board will consider overnight trip requests from the softball team and girls’ tennis team. The softball request would be for an overnight trip to play in a tournament in Creston, Iowa with the tennis team’s request for an overnight trip to Iowa City for the State Tennis qualifiers. The board will also consider a building project change order for the auditorium for the fire detection and alarm devices.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Lorenz Westphal, Jr.

A Celebration of Life for Lorenz Westphal, Jr., of Knoxville, with burial at Graceland Cemetery will be held at a later date. The Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Larry’s family with services.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Police to Hold Helmets and Hotdogs

The Knoxville Police Department will hold their Helmets and Hotdogs Thursday, May 26 from 11:30 am-1:00 pm in the covered city parking lot across from the Knoxville Police Department 305 S 3rd Street. Knoxville Police Officer Kyle Keller spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is our seventh year...

