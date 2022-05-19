ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Event Search

leelanauticker.com
 6 days ago

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by...

www.leelanauticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
leelanauticker.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
leelanauticker.com

Poetry Discovery Program: Exploring Connections to Nature

With author & poet Steven Veatch. As you enjoy a relaxing hike, you will learn the basics of writing a poem about nature, make deep observations, & then translate the experience into words as you create your own poem. Meet at the Visitor Center. Bring a notebook & pen or pencil.
BELLAIRE, MI
leelanauticker.com

Community Conversations: AAPI Heritage Month - Stories, Food, & Panel Discussion

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Help recognize the contributions, achievements & identities of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) that have helped shape America’s development into a richly multicultural society. Light refreshments at 5:30pm; engaging community panel discussion at 6:30pm with: Sakura Takano, Rotary Charities of Traverse City; Amy Yee, Amy Yee Bodyworks; Craig Hadley, Dennos Museum at NMC; Tony Vu, The Good Bowl; Denny Nguyen, NMC; along with moderators Judy Chu, NMC & Holly T. Bird, Northern Michigan E3 & Title Track. Register.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Glen Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
Glen Arbor, MI
leelanauticker.com

Personalities Of The Peninsula: Bruce Lehmann, The Cedar River Rat

Bruce Lehmann of Cedar worked on search and rescues with the U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska, has sailed the Great Lakes from Lake Superior to Toronto, and was the first captain of the schooner Madeline. But of all the waters he’s navigated, it’s the humble beauty of the Cedar River and the surrounding Cedar swamp that fascinate him the most.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
leelanauticker.com

Leelanau and Benzie Lyme Disease Cases Up 75 Percent In Four Years

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department shares that it has already received notice of its first case of Lyme disease this year. Cases of Lyme disease have increased approximately 75 percent over the last four years in Benzie and Leelanau Counties with 51 suspected or confirmed cases last year. In the...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy