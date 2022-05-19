Kansas high school softball regional scores: Wichita Northwest locks up state bid

The four-hour bus ride to Garden City turned out to be well worth it for the Wichita Northwest softball team, which secured its first trip to the state tournament since 2019 on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies were dominant at the Class 6A regional hosted by Garden City, overwhelming opponents 28-1 win the regional championship. After run-ruling Wichita North 15-0 in the opening game, Northwest took care of a 17-win Garden City team in five innings, 13-1.

Northwest (17-5) is still waiting for the field to be finalized for the Class 6A state tournament hosted at the Shawnee Mission District Softball Complex next week.

It was another dominant pitching performance in the circle from senior ace Caiya Stucky, while the Grizzlies’ explosive offensive once again delivered with 13 hits in the championship game. Northwest has been led this season by returning all-state players like Stucky, junior Ava Mullins and junior Brailee Bogle, as well as players like Nevaeh Lopez and Camdyn Stucky.

Three area teams also punched their ticket to Class 5A state tournament on Wednesday, as Bishop Carroll, Newton and Goddard Eisenhower all won regional championships on their home fields.

The Newton softball team is headed to the Class 5A state tournament after winning 3-1 over Andover Central in a regional championship game on Wednesday. Newton High School/Courtesy

Carroll, the defending 5A state champions, continued its undefeated march to the state tournament without allowing a run in either game on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles won 15-0 over Great Bend, then blanked Salina South in a 3-0 victory in the regional finals.

Carroll is led by a loaded senior class that features Kiley Brewster (.561 average, 15 extra-base hits), Kadence Brewster (.556 average, 21 extra-base hits), Kendall Forbes (.460 average, 18 stolen bases), Kaylee Back (.608 average) and Eve Morris (.557 average, 17 extra-base hits, 44 runs). Kadence Brewster and sophomore Cambell Riordan have handled the pitching duties this season.

Newton also rode strong pitching to a state bid, as junior ace Tegan Livesay was once again brilliant when the Railers needed her the most. Livesay pitched a no-hitter in Newton’s 4-0 win over Maize in the opener, then delivered another gem to power Newton to a 3-1 win over Andover Central. After Abby Koontz came through with a 2-RBI single in the second inning, Newton was able to cling to the lead to advance to state with a 20-2 record.

The Goddard Eisenhower softball team is headed back to the Class 5A state tournament after winning 3-1 against rival Goddard in the regional championship game on Wednesday. Eisenhower High School/Courtesy

It was a rivalry game with Goddard Eisenhower and Goddard going at it for a third time this season to decide a state berth with the Tigers once again emerging for a third victory, 3-1, over Goddard. Freshman Karli George was excellent in the circle and delivered the go-ahead RBI triple in the second inning.

Eisenhower heads back to the state tournament with a 16-6 record led by a strong senior class featuring Alexis Mastin, Calli McConnell, Hannah Weber and Carsyn McCue, while Audrey Rumsey has been a standout at the plate and in the circle with Lauren McNaught and Karlee Ford also contributing to the success.

Kansas high school softball regional game scores

Class 6A

Washburn Rural regional

Washburn Rural 9, Campus 1

Lawrence Free State 11, Liberal 1

Washburn Rural 8, Lawrence Free State 0

Topeka regional

Topeka 16, Wichita East 0

Dodge City 15, Wichita Heights 3

Topeka 14, Dodge City 0

Garden City regional

Garden City 8, Junction City 0

Wichita Northwest 15, Wichita North 0

Wichita Northwest 13, Garden City 1

Class 5A

Bishop Carroll regional

Bishop Carroll 15, Great Bend 0

Salina South 9, Maize South 5

Bishop Carroll 3, Salina South 0

Newton regional

Newton 4, Maize 0

Andover Central 9, Hays 8

Newton 3, Andover Central 1

Goddard Eisenhower regional

Goddard Eisenhower 7, Topeka West 1

Goddard 8, Andover 5

Goddard Eisenhower 3, Goddard 1