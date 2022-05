It’s been a while since the last Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck update. And by a while, I mean a few days. Jen and Ben skipped Monday’s Met Gala, and they were sorely missed: Jennifer Lopez knows how to dress thematically, and I’ll be wondering forever how she would have interpreted “Gilded Glamour.” At the Met Gala, in September 2021, Lopez, in Ralph Lauren, interpreted the “In America” theme by wearing a western/cowboy-inspired look. Lopez and Affleck did not walk the carpet together, but they were spotted making out outside the museum.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO