ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Frank optimistic Brentford can keep hold of Christian Eriksen

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jv5tX_0fjKbf3n00

Thomas Frank is hopeful Christian Eriksen will agree to extend his stay at Brentford.

The former Tottenham playmaker has been impressive since joining the Bees on a short-term deal in January.

Eriksen had been looking for a club to restart his career after suffering a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark at Euro 2020.

I am convinced there is a good chance he can wear the Brentford shirt.

The 30-year-old’s form since means he is unlikely to be short of potential suitors but, after securing Brentford’s place in the Premier League for another year, manager Frank feels optimistic.

The Dane said at a press conference: “I would love to say 100 per cent, but I am convinced there is a good chance he can wear the Brentford shirt.

“I know I am optimistic but I also picked up the phone and said, ‘Hey do you want to come to Brentford?’ No-one thought about that six months ago. I am convinced we will have a chance.

“The way I will see it for us is it is a win-win. He helped the team, he gave something to the fans they had never seen before at this level. We helped him back to his football life again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240P1Z_0fjKbf3n00
Frank gave Eriksen an opportunity to return to the game (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“For Christian, it is a win-win. Either he signs with us and everyone is going to be happy and the fans will build a statue of him outside the stadium in two or three years’ time, or he goes to a bigger level and fans will applaud him and we will all say, ‘Thank you for this time, go forward’.”

Brentford wrap up their first top-flight campaign since the 1946-47 season when they host relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday.

Frank has refused to get drawn into suggestions the game offers an opportunity for his side to gain revenge for a video taunting him involving two Leeds players two years ago.

Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper were seen chanting, “mind the gap, Thomas Frank” in footage shot amid Leeds’ promotion celebrations two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30htSn_0fjKbf3n00
Fortunes have changed since Leeds beat Brentford to promotion two years ago, with the Yorkshire side now in danger of relegation (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

That came in response to a suggestion from Frank that Leeds would “fear” playing the Bees at Griffin Park as the two sides competed at the top end of the Championship.

That encounter, which came in the February of that season, ended 1-1 and provided the springboard for Leeds, after a poor run of form, to secure promotion while Brentford missed out in the play-offs.

Frank said: “The crazy thing is I don’t know why that video came. I think the only thing I said before that game was they would probably fear to come to Griffin Park because we were in good form. That was the only thing.

“In hindsight, maybe I shouldn’t have said that. People think I do mind games, but I don’t do mind games. I’m just honest. I’m just speaking what I see from my perspective.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mikel Arteta to tell out-of-contract players if they have Arsenal future

Arsenal’s trio of out-of-contract-players will be told if they have a future at the Emirates Stadium now that the Premier League season is over. Decisions have already been made over Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Elneny but boss Mikel Arteta has held off revealing his plans in the hope of avoiding any disruption to the Gunners’ run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Stuart Dallas
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Liam Cooper
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griffin Park#Tottenham#Bees#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Football rumours: Real Madrid chase Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is being chased by Real Madrid, according to the Daily Star. The 27-year-old Manchester City and England forward has come to interest for the club following a rejection from Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The Premier League champions could also lose striker Gabriel Jesus as the Daily...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mani Dieseruvwe nets play-off extra-time winner as Grimsby comeback to advance

Mani Dieseruvwe’s goal deep into extra-time clinched Grimsby a 2-1 comeback win at Notts County in their National League play-off eliminator. Late substitute Dieseruvwe bundled the ball in at the far post in the 119th minute after team-mate Gavan Holohan’s equaliser six minutes into second-half added-time had cancelled out Ruben Rodrigues’ second-half penalty for Notts.
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian sign 37-year-old Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall

Hibernian have announced the signing of Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall on a two-year contract. The 37-year-old, who has won 47 caps for the national team, will join the Easter Road club upon expiry of his deal with QPR at the end of next month. Marshall will vie for the gloves...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy