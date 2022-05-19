ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Richard D. Contreras

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard D. Contreras, 63, of Uvalde died on May 15, 2022, at Amistad Nursing Home....

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Uvalde Leader-News

Eli M. Valdez

Eli M. Valdez, 59, of Uvalde died on May 17, 2022, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio. Visitation will begin Monday at 1 p.m. and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Sacred...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Ernesto De Leon Jr.

Ernesto De Leon Jr., 55, of Uvalde died on May 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 26, 1966, in Uvalde to Stella (Maldonado) and Ernesto De Leon Sr. He graduated Poudre High School in Ft. Collins, Colorado, in 1984. He ventured into the world of management....
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Defeating obstacles

From a young age, Uvalde High School senior Jo Ann Gonzalez Navarro was forced to overcome and move past life’s challenges. Now that she’s had a successful high school career and is headed off to college, she wants to inspire those in tough situations to keep pushing forward.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Trial set for juvenile accused of shooting Uvalde boxer

Two weeks in June have been blocked off on the 38th Judicial District Court calendar for the capital murder trial of the juvenile accused of killing 24-year-old boxer John Van Meter. The trial has experienced numerous delays – some due to the COVID-19 pandemic – with more than four trial...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
The Uvalde Leader-News

Wrestlers prepare for next year

Uvalde High School wrestlers enjoyed a successful 2021-22 season of competition. Despite having a relatively young team, Coach Michael Liarakos’ Coyotes and Lobos won at the district and regional level, and advanced one wrestler to state. With the majority of his wrestlers from the 2021-22 season returning, Coach Liarakos...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Softball camp set June 7-9

The 2022 Uvalde Softball Camp will get underway at the Uvalde High School softball complex early next month. Camp dates are set for June 7-9. The camp, open to incoming Uvalde fourth-graders up to ninth-graders, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on each of those three days. Cost...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Youth Rodeo Club elects officers

New officers and directors have been selected by the Uvalde Youth Rodeo Club for the 2022 season. Last Tuesday at the Uvalde County Fairplex Events Center, the UYRC held an organizational meeting for the season. Kevin Mello was elected as the new president of the rodeo club. Justin Speer is...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Three escape from county jail Monday morning

Voters decide: Martinez, Fowler and Rutledge win UCISD election; Flores gains council position – A 10-year veteran of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees was voted out of office Saturday when school and municipal elections were conducted. Allen Mize, board chairman, was the only incumbent among five candidates for three trustee positions that will be filled by Maria Elena Munoz Martinez, who received 837 votes; Robert Cole Fowler with 717; and Brent Edwin Rutledge, 690. Mize received 396 votes, coming in fourth in a race decided by 9.75 percent of registered voters. Luz Cuevas was fifth with 261 votes. … In the city of Uvalde, where voters in District 2 chose a new council representative, John H. Flores edged out J. Steven McNew, 123 votes to 112. Flores said he is looking forward to being a part of the future growth in Uvalde, and he hopes to tackle issues such as city streets and betterment of youth while in office.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Amistad Nursing Home#Rushing Estes Knowles#The Leader News
The Uvalde Leader-News

Armando Ybarra

Armando Ybarra, 65, of Loveland, Colorado, formerly of Uvalde, died on May 10, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on Feb. 3, 1957, in Uvalde, as the middle child of Amelia Ybarra. In 1975 his first child was born, son Armando T. Ybarra...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Contreras was a winner on and off the playing field

I did not see two of the best games that Richard Contreras pitched for Uvalde High School. My arrival on the local sports scene did not happen until after the 1977 state championship high school baseball season for Contreras and his Coyotes teammates was history. Though I was not in...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Football practice begins Aug. 1

The Uvalde Coyotes will kick off their 2022 football season with the first day of pre-season practice on Aug. 1. Coach Wade Miller’s Coyotes will practice in helmets, shirts, and shorts for the first two days of practice. They will don shoulder pads on Aug. 3 and then go...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Uvalde Leader-News

Knippa, D’Hanis finish baseball series

Yesterday at Somerset, the Knippa Rockcrushers and the D’Hanis Cowboys were scheduled to wrap up their Class 1A Region IV semi-final baseball series. Game two of the series was set for a 5 p.m. start. If needed, game three was to follow approximately 30 seconds after the conclusion of...
SOMERSET, TX
saobserver.com

‘…ONE OF THE MOST SAVAGE ACTS BY SAPD…’

The San Antonio City Council passed a police contract that has some positive changes but does not go far enough. After over 70,000 voters said they were sick of the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) keeping bad cops on the force, a few cracks have shown up after successful lawsuits by attorneys Edward Pina, Thomas J. Henry, and others. The Jesse Aguirre Case has been settled (the George Floyd case of San Antonio), and the Antroine Scott case for 450,000 dollars. According to KSAT 12 News,” In the new deal, an arbitrator can only overturn an indefinite suspension if the chief fails to establish that the conduct was either bad enough that keeping them on would be detrimental to the department, or that ‘law and sound community expectations’ would see as good reason to fire them.”’ Additionally, the SAPD Chief now has a longer window to bad cops, and allows the chief to include any prior discipline related to the bad conduct. However, there was no change in the ability for citizens to subpoena cops that violate rules and the law.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest person in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is a major city in south-central Texas. There are 1,434,625 residents, but none has more money than Christopher Goldsbury. The City of San Antonio is the seventh-most populous city in the country and the second-most populous city in Texas after The City of Houston, which has 2,3223,660 residents. San Antonio is also the largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States, with a 64% Hispanic population.
KTSA

South San ISD Board votes to terminate Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Changes are coming to the South San ISD. At Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted 3 to 2 to terminate Superintendent Marc Puig. Puig had been on paid administrative leave since December pending the results of an investigation of a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy