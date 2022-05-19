ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

County Seeking Camp Counselors For Summer

By Tyler Friel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile more lifeguards are coming on board for the upcoming season, the county says they could use...

PennDOT Hosting Local Job Fair This Week

PennDOT is looking for workers in our area. They are hosting a job fair this Wednesday and are looking to fill a number of jobs in Butler and Armstrong County. Positions are available for maintenance workers, equipment operators, CDL drivers, and interns. The job fair will take place at the...
BUTLER, PA
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Events

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages in the month of May. Adults are welcome to join the Literary Classics Book Club on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. This month’s pick is 1984 by George Orwell which is available from the library system.
BUTLER, PA
Wilferd C. “Bill” Ifft

Wilferd C. “Bill” Ifft, 102, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 13, 2022, at the Community Living Center at the Butler VA Medical Center. Bill’s family wants to especially thank the staff at the Community Living Center for the kind and loving care that he received while a resident there.
BUTLER, PA
Longtime Local Administrator Dismissed From Post

The chief executive of three shared nonprofits in Butler has been let go. Mike Robb oversaw the Center for Community Resources, Alliance for Nonprofit Resources, and the Nonprofit Development Corporation. ANR would not comment on the specific circumstances of Robb’s departure but board member Jim Hrabosky did tell our newsroom...
Vivian Ley

She was born October 15, 1953 in Tarentum, PA, the daughter of the late Robert Edward Ley and Mary (Mathewson) Ley. Vivian was a 1972 graduate of Deer Lakes High School. She was of Baptist faith and loved doing arts and crafts. Surviving are 2 sisters, Virginia Carr of Butler...
TARENTUM, PA
Dial Pressure Canner Gauge Testing Day

Butler County Extension Office, 101 Motor Pool Way, Butler PA 16001. Event Details: Canning season is almost here and, if you have a dial gauge pressure canner, it’s important to have it checked for accuracy each year. Accurate pressure is critical for safe processing of low acid foods such as green beans, beets, corn, soups, and meats. If the pressure reading on your gauge is not accurate, you may not be killing all the bacteria and spores that could cause illness or death.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
3rd Annual Butler Rib and Music Fest

Friday: 4pm-10pm • Saturday: noon-10pm • Sunday: noon-10pm • Monday: noon-6pm Join us for the 3rd Annual Butler Rib & Music Fest!. Enjoy award-winning BBQ, top-notch bands and the Kid’s Zone all weekend!. The event is rain or shine – there is a huge pavilion where...
MUSIC
Severe storm watch issued for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties

A severe storm watch has been issues for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties until 10 p.m. on May 21. This storm involves risk for strong damaging wind gusts along with reported small hail. Reportedly the risk for tornado is low. Thunderstorms are developing off of lake breeze boundaries in Ohio. This is a developing story. […]
ERIE, PA
Precipitation Totals High To Start The Year

As we approach the unofficial end of spring nears, the National Weather Service says it’s been a very wet start to the year. According to the latest data, the Pittsburgh region has received a total of 18.86 inches of rain—which is the 8th most on record. The wettest...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Authorities Continue Investigation into Lawrence County Case

Authorities are investigating a recent incident where a Lawrence County resident claimed that they fell victim to a case of fraud. According to State Police, a Slippery Rock Township resident reported that they were defrauded of approximately $650 around April 19th of this year. Officials did not say how the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Police Investigating Crash That Sent Woman To Hospital

One woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital over the weekend after she drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 a.m. in the grassy field behind the Get Go on Route 8 North. Butler Township Police say 61-year-old Terri Walters of...
BUTLER, PA
Mighty Fine Donuts continues closure for three weeks

Mighty Fine Donuts announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they will unfortunately be extending their closure for at least another three weeks. “While we wish we had better news, we will unfortunately continue to be closed for at least the next three weeks. Thank you for hanging out with us and we hope […]
ERIE, PA
One Injured in Butler Township Crash

A local woman is recovering following an accident that occurred last week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Joshua Space of Butler was driving south on Route 8 last Sunday just before 4 p.m. Space’s vehicle allegedly traveled left of center and struck two other vehicles that...
BUTLER, PA
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
No Series Injuries Following Summit Township Crash

No serious injuries were reported following a two car crash that occurred late last week in Summit Township. According to State Police, 63-year-old Raymond Baselj Grove City man was traveling on Bonniebrook Road around 3:20pm on Friday (May 20th) when he lost his brakes. Authorities say that Baselj then drove his van into the opposite lane of travel to avoid hitting another vehicle.
GROVE CITY, PA

