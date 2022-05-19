ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

William H. McKinzie

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Harvey Mckinzie, 86, of Uvalde died on May 2, 2022, at Saunders Senior Living in Uvalde. Visitation will take place Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 at the funeral home, and interment will follow at Hillcrest...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

The Uvalde Leader-News

Ernesto De Leon Jr.

Ernesto De Leon Jr., 55, of Uvalde died on May 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 26, 1966, in Uvalde to Stella (Maldonado) and Ernesto De Leon Sr. He graduated Poudre High School in Ft. Collins, Colorado, in 1984. He ventured into the world of management....
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Eli M. Valdez

Eli M. Valdez, 59, of Uvalde died on May 17, 2022, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio. Visitation will begin Monday at 1 p.m. and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Sacred...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Defeating obstacles

From a young age, Uvalde High School senior Jo Ann Gonzalez Navarro was forced to overcome and move past life’s challenges. Now that she’s had a successful high school career and is headed off to college, she wants to inspire those in tough situations to keep pushing forward.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Richard D. Contreras

Richard D. Contreras, 63, of Uvalde died May 15, 2022, at Amistad Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Sept. 9, 1958, in Uvalde to Josefa (Diaz) and Julian Contreras Sr. He married Rachel Sanchez on July 4, 1987, in Uvalde. Contreras worked in the education field for more...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Three escape from county jail Monday morning

Voters decide: Martinez, Fowler and Rutledge win UCISD election; Flores gains council position – A 10-year veteran of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees was voted out of office Saturday when school and municipal elections were conducted. Allen Mize, board chairman, was the only incumbent among five candidates for three trustee positions that will be filled by Maria Elena Munoz Martinez, who received 837 votes; Robert Cole Fowler with 717; and Brent Edwin Rutledge, 690. Mize received 396 votes, coming in fourth in a race decided by 9.75 percent of registered voters. Luz Cuevas was fifth with 261 votes. … In the city of Uvalde, where voters in District 2 chose a new council representative, John H. Flores edged out J. Steven McNew, 123 votes to 112. Flores said he is looking forward to being a part of the future growth in Uvalde, and he hopes to tackle issues such as city streets and betterment of youth while in office.
UVALDE, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest person in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is a major city in south-central Texas. There are 1,434,625 residents, but none has more money than Christopher Goldsbury. The City of San Antonio is the seventh-most populous city in the country and the second-most populous city in Texas after The City of Houston, which has 2,3223,660 residents. San Antonio is also the largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States, with a 64% Hispanic population.
The Uvalde Leader-News

Seven educators earn ‘My Teacher Rocks’ honors

The ninth-annual My Teacher Rocks award ceremony with a theme of “Our Teachers Are Out of this World,” was held Friday, April 29 at First State Bank of Uvalde. Deyanira Salazar, owner of Math Rocks, hosted the event. She said this year she received a record number of nominations, and 30 teachers were selected by area students as worthy of honors.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Contreras was a winner on and off the playing field

I did not see two of the best games that Richard Contreras pitched for Uvalde High School. My arrival on the local sports scene did not happen until after the 1977 state championship high school baseball season for Contreras and his Coyotes teammates was history. Though I was not in...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Graduation ceremonies abound

Area school districts will celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2022 with multiple graduation ceremonies set for the coming weeks. Uvalde, Sabinal, and La Pryor will all bid graduates farewell on Friday, May 27. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will kick things off at 7 p.m. at the Uvalde...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Trial set for juvenile accused of shooting Uvalde boxer

Two weeks in June have been blocked off on the 38th Judicial District Court calendar for the capital murder trial of the juvenile accused of killing 24-year-old boxer John Van Meter. The trial has experienced numerous delays – some due to the COVID-19 pandemic – with more than four trial...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Uvalde Athletic Booster Club awards scholarships

The Uvalde Athletic Booster Club recently announced the recipients of its booster club scholarship money. Uvalde High School senior athletes named to receive booster club scholarship awards included Abigail Kone, Joeleigh Guerrero, Sofia White, Sarah Zamarripa, Parker Haby, Nathan Barboza, and Dominique Quiroz. They each were award scholarship money in...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Football practice begins Aug. 1

The Uvalde Coyotes will kick off their 2022 football season with the first day of pre-season practice on Aug. 1. Coach Wade Miller’s Coyotes will practice in helmets, shirts, and shorts for the first two days of practice. They will don shoulder pads on Aug. 3 and then go...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Softball camp set June 7-9

The 2022 Uvalde Softball Camp will get underway at the Uvalde High School softball complex early next month. Camp dates are set for June 7-9. The camp, open to incoming Uvalde fourth-graders up to ninth-graders, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on each of those three days. Cost...
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Texas man arrested for impersonating officer, demanding entry into home

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of impersonating a police officer and demanding entry into a home was arrested. Salvatore Alfieri IV, 38, was arrested for impersonating a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony, unlawful restraint, and interference of emergency request for assistance, according to a post by […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

