Uvalde, TX

American Legion seeking donors

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 4 days ago

American Legion Post 479 and its auxiliary are seeking contributions to purchase American flags to be placed on...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

The Uvalde Leader-News

Graduation ceremonies abound

Area school districts will celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2022 with multiple graduation ceremonies set for the coming weeks. Uvalde, Sabinal, and La Pryor will all bid graduates farewell on Friday, May 27. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will kick things off at 7 p.m. at the Uvalde...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Richard D. Contreras

Richard D. Contreras, 63, of Uvalde died May 15, 2022, at Amistad Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Sept. 9, 1958, in Uvalde to Josefa (Diaz) and Julian Contreras Sr. He married Rachel Sanchez on July 4, 1987, in Uvalde. Contreras worked in the education field for more...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Defeating obstacles

From a young age, Uvalde High School senior Jo Ann Gonzalez Navarro was forced to overcome and move past life’s challenges. Now that she’s had a successful high school career and is headed off to college, she wants to inspire those in tough situations to keep pushing forward.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Seven educators earn ‘My Teacher Rocks’ honors

The ninth-annual My Teacher Rocks award ceremony with a theme of “Our Teachers Are Out of this World,” was held Friday, April 29 at First State Bank of Uvalde. Deyanira Salazar, owner of Math Rocks, hosted the event. She said this year she received a record number of nominations, and 30 teachers were selected by area students as worthy of honors.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Eli M. Valdez

Eli M. Valdez, 59, of Uvalde died on May 17, 2022, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio. Visitation will begin Monday at 1 p.m. and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Sacred...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Three escape from county jail Monday morning

Voters decide: Martinez, Fowler and Rutledge win UCISD election; Flores gains council position – A 10-year veteran of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees was voted out of office Saturday when school and municipal elections were conducted. Allen Mize, board chairman, was the only incumbent among five candidates for three trustee positions that will be filled by Maria Elena Munoz Martinez, who received 837 votes; Robert Cole Fowler with 717; and Brent Edwin Rutledge, 690. Mize received 396 votes, coming in fourth in a race decided by 9.75 percent of registered voters. Luz Cuevas was fifth with 261 votes. … In the city of Uvalde, where voters in District 2 chose a new council representative, John H. Flores edged out J. Steven McNew, 123 votes to 112. Flores said he is looking forward to being a part of the future growth in Uvalde, and he hopes to tackle issues such as city streets and betterment of youth while in office.
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Ernesto De Leon Jr.

Ernesto De Leon Jr., 55, of Uvalde died on May 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 26, 1966, in Uvalde to Stella (Maldonado) and Ernesto De Leon Sr. He graduated Poudre High School in Ft. Collins, Colorado, in 1984. He ventured into the world of management....
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Trial set for juvenile accused of shooting Uvalde boxer

Two weeks in June have been blocked off on the 38th Judicial District Court calendar for the capital murder trial of the juvenile accused of killing 24-year-old boxer John Van Meter. The trial has experienced numerous delays – some due to the COVID-19 pandemic – with more than four trial...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Softball camp set June 7-9

The 2022 Uvalde Softball Camp will get underway at the Uvalde High School softball complex early next month. Camp dates are set for June 7-9. The camp, open to incoming Uvalde fourth-graders up to ninth-graders, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on each of those three days. Cost...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Wrestlers prepare for next year

Uvalde High School wrestlers enjoyed a successful 2021-22 season of competition. Despite having a relatively young team, Coach Michael Liarakos’ Coyotes and Lobos won at the district and regional level, and advanced one wrestler to state. With the majority of his wrestlers from the 2021-22 season returning, Coach Liarakos...
UVALDE, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Knippa, D’Hanis finish baseball series

Yesterday at Somerset, the Knippa Rockcrushers and the D’Hanis Cowboys were scheduled to wrap up their Class 1A Region IV semi-final baseball series. Game two of the series was set for a 5 p.m. start. If needed, game three was to follow approximately 30 seconds after the conclusion of...
SOMERSET, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Contreras was a winner on and off the playing field

I did not see two of the best games that Richard Contreras pitched for Uvalde High School. My arrival on the local sports scene did not happen until after the 1977 state championship high school baseball season for Contreras and his Coyotes teammates was history. Though I was not in...
UVALDE, TX

