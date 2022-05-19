ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Laser coagulation and hemostasis of large diameter blood vessels: effect of shear stress and flow velocity

By Nitesh Katta
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotocoagulation of blood vessels offers unambiguous advantages to current radiofrequency approaches considering the high specificity of blood absorption at available laser wavelengths (e.g., 532Â nm and 1.064Â Âµm). Successful treatment of pediatric vascular lesions, such as port-wine stains requiring microvascular hemostasis, has been documented. Although laser treatments have been successful in...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

GSDMEa-mediated pyroptosis is bi-directionally regulated by caspase and required for effective bacterial clearance in teleost

Gasdermin (GSDM) is a family of pore-forming proteins that, after cleavage by caspase (CASP), induce a type of programmed necrotic cell death called pyroptosis. Gasdermin E (GSDME) is the only pyroptosis-inducing member of the GSDM family existing in teleost. To date, the regulation and function of teleost GSDME in response to bacterial infection remain elusive. In this study, we observed activation of GSDME, as well as multiple CASPs, in turbot Scophthalmus maximus during the infection of the bacterial pathogen Vibrio harveyi. Turbot has two GSDME orthologs named SmGSDMEa and SmGSDMEb. We found that SmGSDMEa was specifically cleaved by turbot CASP (SmCASP) 3/7 and SmCASP6, which produced two different N-terminal (NT) fragments. Only the NT fragment produced by SmCASP3/7 cleavage was able to induce pyroptosis. Ectopically expressed SmCASP3/7 activated SmGSDMEa, resulting in pyroptotic cell death. In contrast, SmCASP6 inactivated SmGSDMEa by destructive cleavage of the NT domain, thus nullifying the activation effect of SmCASP3/7. Unlike SmGSDMEa, SmGSDMEb was cleaved by SmCASP8 and unable to induce cell death. V. harveyi infection dramatically promoted the production and activation of SmGSDMEa, but not SmGSDMEb, and caused pyroptosis in turbot. Interference with SmCASP3/7 activity significantly enhanced the invasiveness and lethality of V. harveyi in a turbot infection model. Together, these results revealed a previously unrecognized bi-directional regulation mode of GSDME-mediated pyroptosis, and a functional difference between teleost GSDMEa and GSDMEb in the immune defense against bacterial infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adipose tissue lipolysis controlled by endothelial cells

By identifying a new means of communication between endothelial cells and adipocytes, researchers provide evidence that the endothelial cells actively provoke lipid release from adipocytes to support capillary growth. This crosstalk ultimately helps to maintain metabolic health in obesity. Monelli, E. et al. Angiocrine polyamine production regulates adiposity. Nat. Metab....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lipid metabolism dysfunction induced by age-dependent DNA methylation accelerates aging

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 162 (2022) Cite this article. Epigenetic alterations and metabolic dysfunction are two hallmarks of aging. However, the mechanism of how their interaction regulates aging, particularly in mammals, remains largely unknown. Here we show ELOVL fatty acid elongase 2 (Elovl2), a gene whose epigenetic alterations are most highly correlated with age prediction, contributes to aging by regulating lipid metabolism. We applied artificial intelligence to predict the protein structure of ELOVL2 and the interaction with its substrate. Impaired Elovl2 function disturbs lipid synthesis with increased endoplasmic reticulum stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, leading to key aging phenotypes at both cellular and physiological level. Furthermore, restoration of mitochondrial activity can rescue age-related macular degeneration (AMD) phenotypes induced by Elovl2 deficiency in human retinal pigmental epithelial (RPE) cells; this indicates a conservative mechanism in both human and mouse. Taken together, we revealed an epigenetic-metabolism axis contributing to aging and illustrate the power of an AI-based approach in structure-function studies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Targeted Tshz3 deletion in corticostriatal circuit components segregates core autistic behaviors

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-022-01865-6, published online 15 March 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The figure legends of the supplemental figures were missing. The missing legends can be found below. The original article has been correct. Fig. S1. TSHZ3 expression in interneurons and glial...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
SCIENCE
Science
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

7-Methoxyisoflavone ameliorates atopic dermatitis symptoms by regulating multiple signaling pathways and reducing chemokine production

7-Met, a derivative of soybean isoflavone, is a natural flavonoid compound that has been reported to have multiple signaling pathways regulation effects. This study investigated the therapeutic effects of 7-Met on mice with atopic dermatitis induced by fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC), or oxazolone (OXZ). 7-Met ameliorated FITC or OXZ-induced atopic dermatitis symptoms by decreasing ear thickness, spleen index, mast cell activation, neutrophil infiltration and serum IgE levels in female BALB/c mice. In FITC-induced atopic dermatitis mice, 7-Met reduced Th1 cytokines production and regulated Th1/Th2 balance by downregulating the secretion of thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) via inactivation of the NF-ÎºB pathway. In OXZ-induced atopic dermatitis, 7-Met functioned through the reduction of Th17 cytokine production. Our study showed that 7-Methoxyisoflavone alleviated atopic dermatitis by regulating multiple signaling pathways and downregulating chemokine production.
CANCER
Nature.com

Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Expression of ferroptosis-related gene correlates with immune microenvironment and predicts prognosis in gastric cancer

The study is to explore the role of ferroptosis-related genes (FRGs) in the occurrence and development of gastric cancer (GC), and to construct a new prognosis signature to predict the prognosis in GC. Clinical information and corresponding RNA data of GC patients were downloaded from TCGA and GEO databases. Consensus clustering was performed to identify new molecular subgroups. ESTIMATE, CIBERSORT, McpCounter and TIMER algorithm were used to analyze the infiltration of immune cells in two molecular subgroups. LASSO algorithm and multivariate Cox analysis were used to construct a prognostic risk signature. Functional analysis was conducted to elucidate the underlying mechanisms. Finally, the FRPGs were verified by Quantitative Real-Time PCR. We obtained 16 FRGs and divided GC patients into two subgroups by consistent clustering. Cluster C1 with a higher abundance of immune cell infiltration but lower probability in response to immunotherapy, it was reasonable to speculate that Cluster C1 was in accordance with the immune rejection type. Functional analysis showed that the biological process of DEGs in training cohort mainly included immune globulin, and human immune response mediated by circulating immune globulin. GSEA analysis showed that compared with Cluster C2, Cluster C1 showed lower expression in lipid metabolism. The nomogram combined with risk signature and clinical features can accurately predict the prognosis of GC patients. We identified two molecular subtypes, Clusters C1 and C2. In Cluster C1, patients with poor prognosis present with a hyperimmune status and low lipid metabolism, and we speculate that Cluster C1 was in accordance with the immune rejection type. The risk model based on FRPGs can accurately predict the prognosis of GC. These results indicated that ferroptosis is associated with TIME, and deserved considerable attention in determining immunotherapy treatment strategy for GC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Combination improves salvage outcomes

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Salvage therapy with prostate bed radiotherapyÂ (PBRT) is recommended for most men with prostate cancer who have sustained increases in serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after prostatectomy. Now, data from the phase III NRG Oncology/RTOG 0534 SPPORT trial show that the addition of short-term androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and pelvic lymph node radiotherapy (PLNRT) to PBRT improves freedom from progression in this setting.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correlation between loneliness, personality traits, and treatment outcomes in patients with methamphetamine use disorder

The aim of this study was to investigate whether loneliness and personality traits correlate with the treatment outcome of methamphetamine use disorder. In this 1-year longitudinal study, a total 106 participants (98 males, 8 females), with a mean age 36.3"‰Â±"‰9.6Â years were enrolled. We measured UCLA Loneliness Scale and Tridimensional Personality Questionnaire at baseline, while craving level at baseline, week 12, 24, 36, and 48. Urinary methamphetamine tests were given 17 times. For the evaluation of the data, multiple linear regression and generalized linear mixed models were used. The baseline results showed lower levels of the harm avoidance trait and higher levels of loneliness were significantly associated with higher craving levels (p=0.04 and 0.04). Moreover, loneliness was not only positively associated with craving levels (B=0.05, p<0.01) but with urinary methamphetamine positive results (B= 0.08, p=0.03) during one-year treatment. The findings suggested that loneliness was associated with poor methamphetamine treatment outcome (greater craving levels and higher proportion of positive methamphetamine urine tests) and lower harm avoidance traits are associated with higher craving levels.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
HEALTH
Nature.com

No chemical killer AI (yet)

I definitely had a 'yikes' moment when Sean Ekins presented the work at the Spiez conference, even though the exact details of the model remained opaque (and there are good reasons why these details were obscured in the Comment article4). The model generated some very toxic known nerve agents among the resulting dataset comprising 40,000 compounds. It is also safe to assume that among those that diverged from the known chemical space, there will be some that are extremely toxic. So yes, there is clearly a misuse potential, and raising awareness of this potential is a merit of the article.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling ciliopathy phenotypes in human tissues derived from pluripotent stem cells with genetically ablated cilia

Correction to: Nature Biomedical Engineering https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-022-00880-8, published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the Acknowledgements, where NIH award UG3TR003288 was instead listed as UG3TR000504. The grant number has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE

