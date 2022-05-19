Roundup: Taylor Swift Gives NYU Commencement Address; Stocks Plummet; USWNT Scores Landmark Equal Pay Deal

U.S. Women's soccer scores landmark equal-pay deal ... Taylor Swift gave NYU's commencement address ... Adam Jones writes about his next chapter ... The Orlando Magic's ship may have finally come in ... What's that thing on my doctor's head ... Russia says nearly 700 more Mariupol fighters surrender ... Buffalo shooting suspect detailed animal abuse in writings ... GOP still counting votes in PA senate primary ... Martin Shkreli released from prison ... The Dow dropped more than 1,100 points on Wednesday ... Kathleen Kennedy says Lucasfilm needs to move away from Skywalker Saga ... "Top Gun: Maverick" gets five-minute standing ovation at Cannes ... Carmen Electra discusses joining OnlyFans ... Celtics' Marcus Smart probable for Game 2 ... College football conference divisions could be going away ... Eagles signed James Bradberry to a one-year deal ...

The myth that Roe broke America [ The Atlantic ]

The Warriors ' reign is not over [ Sports Illustrated ]

Ranking the top 25 Power Five college football coaches [ CBS Sports ]

The Nationals could be preparing to trade Juan Soto [ ESPN ]

Comparing the White Sox and Royals rebuilds [ The Athletic ]

Talking baseball with Lauren Shehadi, who gets to talk a lot of baseball [ The Big Lead ]

A featurette on Disney+'s new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Jordan Schlansky crashes Conan O'Brien's Chevrolet ad read.

Patton Oswalt discusses how he broke his foot.

New Found Glory -- "My Friends Over You"