ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Roundup: Taylor Swift Gives NYU Commencement Address; Stocks Plummet; USWNT Scores Landmark Equal Pay Deal

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago

U.S. Women's soccer scores landmark equal-pay deal ... Taylor Swift gave NYU's commencement address ... Adam Jones writes about his next chapter ... The Orlando Magic's ship may have finally come in ... What's that thing on my doctor's head ... Russia says nearly 700 more Mariupol fighters surrender ... Buffalo shooting suspect detailed animal abuse in writings ... GOP still counting votes in PA senate primary ... Martin Shkreli released from prison ... The Dow dropped more than 1,100 points on Wednesday ... Kathleen Kennedy says Lucasfilm needs to move away from Skywalker Saga ... "Top Gun: Maverick" gets five-minute standing ovation at Cannes ... Carmen Electra discusses joining OnlyFans ... Celtics' Marcus Smart probable for Game 2 ... College football conference divisions could be going away ... Eagles signed James Bradberry to a one-year deal ...

The myth that Roe broke America [ The Atlantic ]

The Warriors ' reign is not over [ Sports Illustrated ]

Ranking the top 25 Power Five college football coaches [ CBS Sports ]

The Nationals could be preparing to trade Juan Soto [ ESPN ]

Comparing the White Sox and Royals rebuilds [ The Athletic ]

Talking baseball with Lauren Shehadi, who gets to talk a lot of baseball [ The Big Lead ]

A featurette on Disney+'s new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Jordan Schlansky crashes Conan O'Brien's Chevrolet ad read.

Patton Oswalt discusses how he broke his foot.

New Found Glory -- "My Friends Over You"

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lauren Shehadi
Person
Adam Jones
Person
Carmen Electra
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Martin Shkreli
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Address#Nyu#Equal Pay#The Orlando Magic#Gop#Pa Senate#Dow#Eagles#Cbs Sports#Espn#The White Sox#Royals#Disney#Chevrolet
realitytitbit.com

Winning American Idol comes with a cash prize and record deal

American Idol season 20 came to a close last night, after Noah Thompson was crowned the 2022 winner. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson were the final three contestants, but American Idol fans all over the world were Team Noah. Although being known for winning American Idol is a prize...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Big Lead

John Daly Leads PGA Championship While Wearing Incredible Pants

John Daly has a long and sweaty history at Southern Hills, site of this year's PGA Championship. An early-morning tee time means he won't require a dozen-plus Diet Cokes today. It also means he may enjoy the view from atop the leaderboard for awhile. Daly, who won this major back in 1991, stuck an approach shot on No. 1 within five feet of the hole and kicked it in to get under par and out in front. He did this while wearing resplendent colorful pants featuring dozens of skulls. If you can't get a kick out of this, then you simply don't like sports. And people living their best lives.
GOLF
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy