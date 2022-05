Shops at Valley Square, Warrington.Image via Shops at Valley Square at YouTube. The Shops at Valley Square — a lifestyle center of nearly 300,000 sq. ft. in Warrington — has been acquired by Lamar Companies of Fairfield, N.J. The mixed-use site at 1501 N. Main St. hosts retail, commercial and multi-family residential properties; it was built in 2007.

FAIRFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO