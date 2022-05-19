ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new class of bilayer kagome lattice compounds with Dirac nodal lines and pressure-induced superconductivity

By Mengzhu Shi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKagome lattice composed of transition-metal ions provides a great opportunity to explore the intertwining between geometry, electronic orders and band topology. The discovery of multiple competing orders that connect intimately with the underlying topological band structure in nonmagnetic kagome metals AV3Sb5 (A"‰="‰K, Rb, Cs) further pushes this topic to the quantum...

www.nature.com

