$10 Million Investment Fuels Genomic Sciences and Precision Medicine. "We want people to know they don't need to go to the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo or Johns Hopkins for the best treatment in the world," says Linda Mellowes. "We want everyone to know they never have to leave Milwaukee." The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Linda T. and John A. Mellowes Center for Genomic Sciences and Precision Medicine named in honor of the couple's contribution to support new research and MCW faculty studying the potential of the human genome to treat a wide variety of diseases.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO