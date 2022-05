The Luna Foundation Guard saw its Bitcoin reserves take a massive hit following the UST stablecoin’s price plunge. Following the crash of controversial stablecoin UST, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) now has only 313 Bitcoin (BTC) left in its reserves. This came about after the Luna Foundation Guard disbursed millions of dollars worth of crypto in a futile attempt to maintain the UST dollar peg. As Terra tried to save UST, it ended up depleting $3 billion worth of the assets in the LFG reserves. This depletion also marks an even more significant loss in just a week, considering the value now stands at $87 million.

