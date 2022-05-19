ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

Clinton Under Dense Fog Advisory

By Ken Hartman
 4 days ago

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of central and west...

Janet Clawson

Janet Teckla Kleier Clawson, 89, of Colfax was born on June 1, 1932 and her Heavenly Home-Going was on May 21, 2022. She was born in Long Island, New York to Edward and Teckla (Schinner) Kleier. She was named after the movie star Janet Gaynor. Janet had an older brother, Roland, and a younger sister, Barbara. She mostly grew up in New Jersey, but her family moved several times as her father sought work during the Depression. At the age of 10, Janet began using an old sewing machine which was the beginning of her love of sewing.
COLFAX, IN
Dr. Max T. Rodibaugh

Dr. Max T. Rodibaugh, 69, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his beloved wife and children at his home in Frankfort, IN on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Max, the second of seven children, was born September 11, 1952 to John A. “Jack” and Emily Rodibaugh in Rensselaer, IN. He grew up on a pig farm that provided the foundation for his passion for swine veterinary medicine, taught him the value of hard work, and fostered countless opportunities for learning but also ornery antics from time to time. Max greatly admired his parents who provided him with a loving example and taught him how to treat others well and serve his community. Growing up, he was known as a fast long-distance runner, rising leader in his 4-H and FFA activities, and a bright thinker with an even brighter personality.
FRANKFORT, IN
Fire Department Doing Decon Training

The Frankfort Fire Department and it’s members have underwent refresher training for our hazardous materials procedures. Each crew has participated over the last 2 weeks in hazardous materials containment and control as well as decon operations. These types of trainings increases our awareness and enhances our responses toward hazardous...
FRANKFORT, IN
Janis Thornton to Appear at Library

The Frankfort Library is excited to announce our next Hoosier Storyteller: author Janis Thornton! Join us in the Skanta Theatre on Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. for this all-ages, free event. Our host, Michael Clossin, will interview Thornton about her newest book, The 1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana,...
FRANKFORT, IN
Paw Pals 22nd Annual Wag-A-Thon Held Saturday

Paw Pals of Clinton County held its 22nd Annual Wag-A-Thon Saturday. The rain may have dampened the surroundings….but it didn’t dampen the wag a thon participants’ spirit. Some of the participants walked their own dogs. Several shelter residents were walked today. There were a few former shelter...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
C. P. Names Smith Award Winners

Congratulations to the recipients of the 2021 and 2022 Bobby Smith Award winners at Clinton Prairie. This award recognizes a Senior athlete who best displays scholarship, athletic ability, sportsmanship, and mental attitude over their career. Winners were Drew Blacker and Tynlie Neal. Bobby Smith was the former Athletic Director for over 30 years at Clinton Prairie.
FRANKFORT, IN

