Proposed National Bike Trail Would Net Iowa $14M+ From Tourism Each Year

(Des Moines, IA) — It appears Iowa legislators will return to the Capitol next week to make final decisions on the state budget. The Senate’s budget committee met in public and in private for seven hours Wednesday to pass ten budget bills. Republican Senator Tom Costello of Imogene is leading negotiations with House Republicans on the bill that will provide funding for the state’s human services and public health agencies. Senator Amanda Ragan (RAY-gun) of Mason City says she and her fellow Democrats are in the dark when it comes to details in the health and human services budget and wants the chance to examine it before voting. Governor Reynolds and G-O-P leaders say details of the entire eight-point-two-BILLION-dollar state budget should be hammered out soon.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO