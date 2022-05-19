Despite Record High Gas Prices, Heavy Travel is Projected for Memorial Day
(UNDATED) — Iowa’s travel forecast for Memorial Day weekend calls for it to be the busiest in years, despite the ongoing rise in gas prices. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says despite the high price to fill the tank, people are ready to get out of the house and down the road. She estimates “about 90 percent of Memorial Day travelers plan to travel by car,” a “four-point-six percent increase over last year.” The motor club says the statewide average for gas is now four-15 a gallon, the highest price Iowans have ever paid to fuel up. The national average is four-56 a gallon, while the country’s most expensive gas is in California at six-oh-five a gallon.
