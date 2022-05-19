ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar Loop trolley will start running again in August

By Monica Ryan
ST. LOUIS – The Delmar Loop trolley will resume service on August 4.

The 2.2-mile line will operate only in warm-weather months and most likely only on the weekends. It will shut down on October 15 and probably restart the following April.

Bi-State said a decision has yet to be made whether to charge a fare or let people ride for free.

