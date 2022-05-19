ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Fulton County Breast Cancer Support Group Walk held

Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOGvF_0fjKXLfX00

CANTON — Saturday, May 7, the Fulton County Breast Cancer Support Group Walk was held at Wallace Park.

Sponsored by grants received by the Fulton County Health Department, (Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure and Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program), the event was for survivors, caregivers and for those walking in memory of loved ones.

In addition to the walk, two of the Health Department’s health educators, Paige Edwards and Tahnee Rollet, set up a breast cancer awareness table, handed out bottled water and flowers to those participating.

Angela Blickenstaff is the facilitator of the Breast Cancer Support Group at the Health Department. They meet quarterly on the first Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. at the Fulton County Health Department, 700 E. Oak St., room 307. Their next meeting is June 7. The Fulton County Health Department offers vouchers for mammograms and other screenings for women’s health who need assistance.

For further information call, 309-647-1134, ext. 258.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
City
Canton, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
County
Fulton County, IL
Fulton County, IL
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cervical Cancer#The Health Department
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

592
Followers
569
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy