Marc W. Dunbar is headed to the exit, but the self-described “short timer” has a few things to say. The Tallahassee-based lawyer and gaming lobbyist was appointed to the Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Board of Governors four years ago by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who described Dunbar as a “maverick.” But Dunbar notified Patronis in the spring that he will not seek reappointment to the board of governors when his term expires on August 1.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO