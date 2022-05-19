ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm Safety Day registration open to all area youth

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
 4 days ago

LEWISTOWN -- Accidents can happen in a split second. It is never too young to start learning how to be situationally aware and safer. For the past 30 years, University of Illinois Extension and Illinois Farm Bureau have made it a priority to teach area youth how to be safe around the farm and beyond.

Farm Bureau and 4-H staff serving Fulton and Mason counties partner together to coordinate the annual Farm Safety Day. The name can be misleading, as the topics provide valuable lessons both on and off the farm. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, June 3, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, Lewistown.

Topics this year will teach youth about safety as it relates to fire, weather, outdoor survival, farm equipment, animals, personal, firearms, hunting, bikes, and skateboards.

The grand finale presentation will be Army Corps of Engineers with Bobber the Water Dog!

There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required, by May 27 at go.illinois.edu/farmsafetyday.

Farm Safety Day is for kids ages 6 and up. Parents are encouraged to attend. Lunch will be provided for youth and their parents. Youth participants will also receive a special gift at the end of the event.

For more information on Farm Safety Day Camp or to request  reasonable accommodation, call University of Illinois Extension at 309-547-3711 or 309-543-3308.

This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Farm Safety Day registration open to all area youth

