The Takoma Flea and the Takoma Porch Music Festival will be held on Saturday, May 14, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. “Save the date for Takoma Flea on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. with vintage, collectibles, antiques, repurposed items, and more,” reads an Instagram post from Main Street Takoma. “Over 25 vendors will be selling housewares, records, clothing, books, furniture, and more in this outdoor market on Grant Avenue in the Takoma Junction neighborhood of Takoma Park. There will be music from Takoma Park’s own @takomaradio, WOWD!”

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 21 DAYS AGO