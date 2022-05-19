ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million winning Diamond Millions ticket sold in Methuen Wednesday, 2 $100,000 winning tickets also sold

By Heather Morrison
 4 days ago
A $1 million winning Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed Wednesday. The ticket was for the game “Diamond Millions” and was sold at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen. Two $100,000 prizes were also claimed Wednesday. One of the tickets was sold in Abington at a Sunoco Gas...

Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions: Property On Salem St. Sells For $35.25 Million

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Karen Dedonato, Trustee for Francis Clifford RT. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

$10 Million Dollar Winning Scratch Ticket Sold In Revere

There has been a lot of talk of the Massachusetts State Lottery on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" lately mostly due to me bringing it up. I'm certainly not a huge gambler, but there is just something fascinating and exciting about winning money. Just like most people on the...
REVERE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey wants to shutdown Springfield courthouse; earns endorsement of City Councilor Jesse Lederman

Democratic attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey is honing in on Central and Western Massachusetts issues in an attempt to lock in votes and pave his path to success. It’s a strategy that’s earned him an endorsement from Springfield City Council Vice President Jesse Lederman. “Often Beacon Hill forgets...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts contractor accused of victimizing over 100 homeowners, cheating customers of over $1 million

TEWKSBURY– Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that Pasqualino Vittorio Spadorcia has pled guilty in connection with repeatedly and continually committing larceny by contracting to perform substantial home improvement repairs and projects with no intentions of completing the projects. In total, Spadorcia was successful in cheating the 17 victims named in the indictment out of over $1 million dollars. There have been more than one hundred homeowner-victims identified during the course of the investigation, with additional victims coming forward since the indictment.
TEWKSBURY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southern Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southeastern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts North central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover, or near Natick, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Woburn, Braintree, Chelsea, Natick, Randolph and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: May 23, 2022

The Women Presidents Organization recently recognized Janet Casey, president and founder of Northampton-based Marketing Doctor, at its annual conference in Montreal. The firm was named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, placing at number 20 globally. In addition, Casey was named a 2022 Women 2 Watch, ranking ninth on the list of the fastest-growing organization members from around the world.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Boston Globe

A guide to farmers’ markets around Boston

Where to get fruits, vegetables, and specialty items. This spring has brought about the return of many outdoor farmers’ markets, the perfect place to stock up on locally-sourced goods. At locations around Boston, you can pick up healthy and affordable produce, as well as baked goods, ready to eat meals, and a variety of products, like coffee or chocolate.
BOSTON, MA
