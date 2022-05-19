Lyons Woman Arrested on Warrant

State Police K9 officer Bobby was a very good boy this weekend. On two separate occasions, he helped track down two suspects that in total, were wanted on 15 warrants. On Saturday, Troopers spotted Devin Twist walking along Lamoka Avenue in the village of Savona and were aware he had several active warrants. After taking off on foot, Troopers lost sight of Twist. That is when K-9 Bobby was called to the scene and found the suspect hiding in thick brush off Grove Street in Savona. Twist had an active warrant out of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, two from State Police and five through the village of Bath Police Department.

SAVONA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO