ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Jackson Christian softball advances to DII-A semifinals but star pitcher is ejected

By Jarod Hamilton, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZgOp_0fjKTQPQ00

After Jackson Christian softball defeated Boyd Buchanan twice in the Division II-A quarterfinals on Wednesday, there was a brief expression of joy for the team moments after it recorded the final out. Players appeared exhausted with some hunched over or briefly leaning on each other to stand up.

The Lady Eagles (29-6), with only 11 players, had just played 14 innings with only a 30-minute break separating the two games. But they're used to it. It is the second straight year that they've played with 11 players and they retained all but one player from a season ago.

"Yes (they won't practice as often), we will take a day off. ... Just trying to give them a physical and mental break because softball can be draining," said Jackson Christian coach Jennifer Wheeler. "But, I intentionally scheduled a hard season for us, so that it gets us better and we are able to compete in the postseason."

QUARTERBACKS TO WATCH IN 2022: Top Jackson area high school football quarterbacks to watch going into 2022 season

BASEBALL RANKINGS: Jackson area high school baseball rankings: 2 teams join poll after district title wins

Despite the heavy workload, two players who always are ready to compete are junior catcher McKinley Arnold and sophomore pitcher Maggie Richardson.

Arnold was the hero in Game 1, after she hit a solo home run in the bottom of sixth inning that would end up being the deciding run in a 3-2 victory.

"She only threw outside the entire game, so I was sitting on the outside pitch," Arnold said. "I think I get less nervous in those situations. There were no outs and I was the first person she pitched to (that inning), so there wasn't as much pressure as if there were two outs."

Arnold  was 2-for-5 with three RBIs in Game 2. She entered Wednesday batting .510 with seven home runs.

Richardson, who has started all but four games, pitched 10 innings (seven in Game 1) and threw 133 total pitches (88 in Game 1) in the two games. She said she's OK with her workload due to her love of the sport and is happy with helping the team return to the TSSAA state semifinals.

"I love softball, so any time I get to play is great. So, I love it (the workload)," Richardson said. It's great. Back-to-back (appearances) — I'm hoping we get a ring."

The Lady Eagles may be without Richardson for the semifinals. In the fourth inning of Game 2, Richardson was ejected after the umpires had determined that she pushed an opposing player during a collision as Richardson was running down the first baseline.

If a player is ejected the player must sit out two games, per TSSAA rules. However, the school can appeal the ejection due to a misapplication of the rule.

Richardson (27-4) entered Wednesday with 168 strikeouts and a 1.75 ERA.

Starting second baseman Bailey Robinson, pitched four innings in relief and had four strikeouts and allowed three hits and three earned runs.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson Christian softball advances to DII-A semifinals but star pitcher is ejected

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville Academy baseball season ends in Mississippi

The Clarksville Academy baseball team’s strong season came to an end on Wednesday, May 18 in the Division II-A state quarterfinals. The Cougars traveled to Northpoint Christian in Southaven, Miss. and dropped two games in a best-of-three series. Game one was ugly: the Trojans jumped on Mr. Baseball candidate...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis' only female high school baseball player signs to play in college

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Lausanne seniors have signed to play college baseball. Devin Meyers will head to Christian Brothers University while Remi Schaber signed with Hood College. Schaber was the Lynx starting third baseman, a relief pitcher, and the only female high school baseball player in the Memphis area....
MEMPHIS, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Former CA, Central football assistant dies

Services will be held on Saturday, May 28, for former Columbia Central assistant football coach Joe Edd Graham Jr., who died on May 20 at the age of 76. A 1963 graduate of Fayetteville Central High School, Graham went on to play football collegiately at the University of Tennessee before returning to the southern Middle Tennessee area and enjoying a successful 32-year coaching career at Columbia Academy, Columbia Central and Cornersville.
therebelwalk.com

SEC Tournament Bracket Set: Rebels Take on Vandy in Opening Game

OXFORD, Miss. — The bracket is set for the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament that will be held May 24-29 in Hoover, Ala. Ole Miss comes in as the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 Vanderbilt in opening-round action on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Here’s the complete SEC...
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Sports
WREG

Myah Taylor leaves Miss. State, transfers to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her staff have been working this offseason. The Rebels picked up five Power 5 transfers, Elauna Eaton from Arkansas, Brooke Moore from Purdue, Rita Igbokwe from Pitt, and Tyia Singleton from Rutgers. Most notably, Myah Taylor from Mississippi State. The former Olive Branch star and […]
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Dii#Ejection
WREG

Dyersburg man builds model of Noah’s Ark

DYERSBURG, Tenn.– A Dyersburg, Tennessee man passionate to spread the word of the Lord has created a scaled-down model of Noah’s Ark, complete with a variety of animals. To fully understand why this scaled-down model of Noah’s Ark is set up in Dyersburg, one has to know the spiritual transformation its builder Wayde Jackson went […]
DYERSBURG, TN
Thrillist

The 16 Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, According to Local Experts

Family. Tradition. Soul. This is what sets Memphis barbecue apart. Ronald Payne, of Payne’s Bar-B-Q, says that most of the barbecue restaurants in Memphis are family-owned, and that the barbecue here just has a certain “soulfulness” to it. The restaurant he runs today was started by his father, and their signature mustard slaw—which they make fresh every day—has been in his dad’s family for four or five generations. “My dad’s family was a big barbecue family,” he says, joking that his mom “never planned on being in Payne’s every day like she was.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fisherman found dead in Kentucky Lake on Sunday

BUCHANAN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reported a man died in Kentucky Lake this weekend. According to TWRA, 60-year-old Daniel Keeling was fishing on his bass boat on Sunday morning when he ended up in the water. Officers were called to the lake when people spotted the boat unoccupied around 11:15 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Houston; Humphreys; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; Montgomery; Obion; Shelby; Stewart; Tipton; Weakley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 257 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON CARROLL CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR DYER FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HENRY HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAKE LAUDERDALE MADISON MONTGOMERY OBION SHELBY STEWART TIPTON WEAKLEY
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Rising gas prices force drivers to put travel plans on hold

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There is no relief at the pump as gas prices continue to climb in the Memphis area and across the country. Gas prices are still breaking records, hurting drivers in their wallets and forcing them to make other travel plans for the summer. Record high gas prices that seem to rise almost every day […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 19, 2022

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash, 44, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Marshall County Hospital. Chief Deputy Cash was born on October 31, 1977 in Princeton, KY to Harold Wayne and Teresa Lane Cash. Jody was a loving, witty, selfless, adventurous son, husband, father,...
MURRAY, KY
WREG

Brothers captured after Dyersburg fatal shooting

UPDATE: William Marcus Edwards and Caleb Williams have been captured, according to Dyersburg Police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is searching for two men who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting. Caleb Edwards and his brother William Marcus Edwards are wanted for the death of Jimmy Burns of Dyersburg. Dyersburg Police […]
DYERSBURG, TN
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

1K+
Followers
691
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy