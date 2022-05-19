Jackson Christian softball advances to DII-A semifinals but star pitcher is ejected

After Jackson Christian softball defeated Boyd Buchanan twice in the Division II-A quarterfinals on Wednesday, there was a brief expression of joy for the team moments after it recorded the final out. Players appeared exhausted with some hunched over or briefly leaning on each other to stand up.

The Lady Eagles (29-6), with only 11 players, had just played 14 innings with only a 30-minute break separating the two games. But they're used to it. It is the second straight year that they've played with 11 players and they retained all but one player from a season ago.

"Yes (they won't practice as often), we will take a day off. ... Just trying to give them a physical and mental break because softball can be draining," said Jackson Christian coach Jennifer Wheeler. "But, I intentionally scheduled a hard season for us, so that it gets us better and we are able to compete in the postseason."

QUARTERBACKS TO WATCH IN 2022: Top Jackson area high school football quarterbacks to watch going into 2022 season

BASEBALL RANKINGS: Jackson area high school baseball rankings: 2 teams join poll after district title wins

Despite the heavy workload, two players who always are ready to compete are junior catcher McKinley Arnold and sophomore pitcher Maggie Richardson.

Arnold was the hero in Game 1, after she hit a solo home run in the bottom of sixth inning that would end up being the deciding run in a 3-2 victory.

"She only threw outside the entire game, so I was sitting on the outside pitch," Arnold said. "I think I get less nervous in those situations. There were no outs and I was the first person she pitched to (that inning), so there wasn't as much pressure as if there were two outs."

Arnold was 2-for-5 with three RBIs in Game 2. She entered Wednesday batting .510 with seven home runs.

Richardson, who has started all but four games, pitched 10 innings (seven in Game 1) and threw 133 total pitches (88 in Game 1) in the two games. She said she's OK with her workload due to her love of the sport and is happy with helping the team return to the TSSAA state semifinals.

"I love softball, so any time I get to play is great. So, I love it (the workload)," Richardson said. It's great. Back-to-back (appearances) — I'm hoping we get a ring."

The Lady Eagles may be without Richardson for the semifinals. In the fourth inning of Game 2, Richardson was ejected after the umpires had determined that she pushed an opposing player during a collision as Richardson was running down the first baseline.

If a player is ejected the player must sit out two games, per TSSAA rules. However, the school can appeal the ejection due to a misapplication of the rule.

Richardson (27-4) entered Wednesday with 168 strikeouts and a 1.75 ERA.

Starting second baseman Bailey Robinson, pitched four innings in relief and had four strikeouts and allowed three hits and three earned runs.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson Christian softball advances to DII-A semifinals but star pitcher is ejected