Tyrosine O-sulfation proteoforms affect HIV-1 monoclonal antibody potency

By Cindy X. Cai
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAP256V2LS, a broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody (bNAb), is being pursued as a promising drug for HIV-1 prevention. The total level of tyrosine-O-sulfation, a post-translational modification, was known to play a key role for antibody biological activity. More importantly, here wedescribe for the first time the significance of the tyrosine-O-sulfation proteoforms. We...

Nature.com

Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sex-specific associations of comorbidome and pulmorbidome with mortality in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: results from COSYCONET

In patients with COPD, it has not been comprehensively assessed whether the predictive value of comorbidities for mortality differs between men and women. We therefore aimed to examine sex differences of COPD comorbidities in regard with prognosis by classifying comorbidities into a comorbidome related to extrapulmonary disorders and a pulmorbidome, referring to pulmonary disorders. The study population comprised 1044 women and 1531 men with the diagnosis of COPD from COSYCONET, among them 2175 of GOLD grades 1"“4 and 400 at risk. Associations of comorbidities with mortality were studied using Cox regression analysis for men and women separately. During the follow-up (median 3.7Â years) 59 women and 159 men died. In men, obesity, hypertension, coronary artery disease, liver cirrhosis, osteoporosis, kidney disease, anaemia and increased heart rate (HR) predict mortality, in women heart failure, hyperuricemia, mental disorders, kidney disease and increased HR (p"‰<"‰0.05 each). Regarding the pulmorbidome, significant predictors in men were impairment in diffusion capacity and hyperinflation, in women asthma and hyperinflation. Similar results were obtained when repeating the analyses in GOLD 1"“4 patients only. Gender differences should be considered in COPD risk assessment for a tailored approach towards the treatment of COPD.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

GSDMEa-mediated pyroptosis is bi-directionally regulated by caspase and required for effective bacterial clearance in teleost

Gasdermin (GSDM) is a family of pore-forming proteins that, after cleavage by caspase (CASP), induce a type of programmed necrotic cell death called pyroptosis. Gasdermin E (GSDME) is the only pyroptosis-inducing member of the GSDM family existing in teleost. To date, the regulation and function of teleost GSDME in response to bacterial infection remain elusive. In this study, we observed activation of GSDME, as well as multiple CASPs, in turbot Scophthalmus maximus during the infection of the bacterial pathogen Vibrio harveyi. Turbot has two GSDME orthologs named SmGSDMEa and SmGSDMEb. We found that SmGSDMEa was specifically cleaved by turbot CASP (SmCASP) 3/7 and SmCASP6, which produced two different N-terminal (NT) fragments. Only the NT fragment produced by SmCASP3/7 cleavage was able to induce pyroptosis. Ectopically expressed SmCASP3/7 activated SmGSDMEa, resulting in pyroptotic cell death. In contrast, SmCASP6 inactivated SmGSDMEa by destructive cleavage of the NT domain, thus nullifying the activation effect of SmCASP3/7. Unlike SmGSDMEa, SmGSDMEb was cleaved by SmCASP8 and unable to induce cell death. V. harveyi infection dramatically promoted the production and activation of SmGSDMEa, but not SmGSDMEb, and caused pyroptosis in turbot. Interference with SmCASP3/7 activity significantly enhanced the invasiveness and lethality of V. harveyi in a turbot infection model. Together, these results revealed a previously unrecognized bi-directional regulation mode of GSDME-mediated pyroptosis, and a functional difference between teleost GSDMEa and GSDMEb in the immune defense against bacterial infection.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correlation between loneliness, personality traits, and treatment outcomes in patients with methamphetamine use disorder

The aim of this study was to investigate whether loneliness and personality traits correlate with the treatment outcome of methamphetamine use disorder. In this 1-year longitudinal study, a total 106 participants (98 males, 8 females), with a mean age 36.3"‰Â±"‰9.6Â years were enrolled. We measured UCLA Loneliness Scale and Tridimensional Personality Questionnaire at baseline, while craving level at baseline, week 12, 24, 36, and 48. Urinary methamphetamine tests were given 17 times. For the evaluation of the data, multiple linear regression and generalized linear mixed models were used. The baseline results showed lower levels of the harm avoidance trait and higher levels of loneliness were significantly associated with higher craving levels (p=0.04 and 0.04). Moreover, loneliness was not only positively associated with craving levels (B=0.05, p<0.01) but with urinary methamphetamine positive results (B= 0.08, p=0.03) during one-year treatment. The findings suggested that loneliness was associated with poor methamphetamine treatment outcome (greater craving levels and higher proportion of positive methamphetamine urine tests) and lower harm avoidance traits are associated with higher craving levels.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hemodynamic and morphological changes of the central retinal artery in myopic eyes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11087-x, published online 02 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Centre for SHARP Vision, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Research Centre...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling ciliopathy phenotypes in human tissues derived from pluripotent stem cells with genetically ablated cilia

Correction to: Nature Biomedical Engineering https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-022-00880-8, published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the Acknowledgements, where NIH award UG3TR003288 was instead listed as UG3TR000504. The grant number has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-faceted approaches for breeding nutrient-dense, disease-resistant, and climate-resilient crop varieties for food and nutritional security

The world population will surpass nine billion by 2050; hence the yield of primary staple crops must increase to feed the growing world population (Tilman et al. 2011; Ray et al. 2013; Molotoks et al. 2021). Another challenge facing agriculture is increasing global temperature, which is expected to be1.1 to 5.4"‰Â°C warmer by the end of this century (Tollefson 2020). Given these dire predictions, crops are expected to experience heat stress during their growing season and more frequent droughts (Mir et al. 2012; Zhao et al. 2017; Fahad et al. 2017; Rustgi et al. 2021). These changes would result in nutritional insecurity and instability owing to crop productivity decreases, specifically in the world's resource-deprived and most populated parts (Maja and Ayano 2021; Molotoks et al. 2021). Plant breeders are finding novel ways to meet this ever-increasing demand for food grains given the climatic atrocities such as increasing global temperatures, erratic rain patterns, and accompanying changes in pest and pathogen populations (White et al. 2011; Maja and Ayano 2021). Another layer of complexity is diminishing resources (land and water availability, soil health, and increasing production cost), the demand to reduce agriculture's carbon footprint, and adaptation of rentable practices to improve sustainably in agriculture. To meet these targets, plant breeders have developed improved cultivars of different crop plants largely by using conventional plant breeding approaches involving genetic crossing and selection for the desired traits, but this strategy primarily focused on the crop's primary gene pool (Kaiser et al. 2020). However, recent advances now mean that molecular plant breeding can include genomic and biotechnological approaches, offering plant breeders to introduce desired genetic changes in the crop genome from a wider gene pool with greater precision and speed. Therefore, the conventional crop improvement approaches are aggressively being supplemented by molecular plant breeding approaches to achieve the desired outcome in a relatively short duration (Hasan et al. 2021).
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Tiragolumab active in PD-L1 NSCLC

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies have dramatically improved the outcomes of many patients with non-small-cell lung cancers (NSCLCs) lacking actionable driver alterations. Nonetheless, the majority of patients do not derive long-term benefit from these agents. Now, data from the phase II CITYSCAPE trial demonstrate the superiority of the anti-TIGIT antibody tiragolumab plus the anti-PD-L1 antibody atezolizumab relative to atezolizumab alone in patients with advanced-stage NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: A cattle graph genome incorporating global breed diversity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28605-0, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 12th and 13th authors Dennis Muhanguzi and Wilson Amanyire, who are from the 'School of Biosecurity, Biotechnology and Laboratory Sciences (SBLS), College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity, Makerere University, P.O Box 7062, Kampala, Uganda'. Consequently, the final sentence of the Author Contributions incorrectly read 'D.W., P.T., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been replaced with 'D.W., P.T., W.A., D.M., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Cardiometabolic syndrome - an emergent feature of Long COVID?

Large-scale clinical studies on the post-infectious impacts of SARS-CoV-2 have suggested that patients who have recovered from acute infection have increased risk for cardiometabolic syndrome-associated morbidities such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart failure. Initial studies have taken the first steps towards unravelling the molecular processes that may be driving these findings, including the role of immune and inflammatory factors, but a comprehensive aetiology remains unclear. Given that cardiometabolic syndrome progression in patients with Long COVID may pose a significant global health and economic burden post pandemic, there is an emergent need to identify therapeutic targets and treatment options.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

7-Methoxyisoflavone ameliorates atopic dermatitis symptoms by regulating multiple signaling pathways and reducing chemokine production

7-Met, a derivative of soybean isoflavone, is a natural flavonoid compound that has been reported to have multiple signaling pathways regulation effects. This study investigated the therapeutic effects of 7-Met on mice with atopic dermatitis induced by fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC), or oxazolone (OXZ). 7-Met ameliorated FITC or OXZ-induced atopic dermatitis symptoms by decreasing ear thickness, spleen index, mast cell activation, neutrophil infiltration and serum IgE levels in female BALB/c mice. In FITC-induced atopic dermatitis mice, 7-Met reduced Th1 cytokines production and regulated Th1/Th2 balance by downregulating the secretion of thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) via inactivation of the NF-ÎºB pathway. In OXZ-induced atopic dermatitis, 7-Met functioned through the reduction of Th17 cytokine production. Our study showed that 7-Methoxyisoflavone alleviated atopic dermatitis by regulating multiple signaling pathways and downregulating chemokine production.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gut commensals promote antiviral immunity via extracellular vesicles

The role of the microbiota in providing a competitive barrier to bacterial and fungal infections is well known. However, the microbiota can also affect systemic immunity - and a recent study in Immunity demonstrates how gut commensals can promote systemic antiviral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Competent immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 variants in older adults following two doses of mRNA vaccination

Aging is associated with a reduced magnitude of primary immune responses to vaccination. mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have shown efficacy in older adults but virus variant escape is still unclear. Here we analyze humoral and cellular immunity against an early-pandemic viral isolate and compare that to the P.1 (Gamma) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants in two cohorts (<50 and >55 age) of mRNA vaccine recipients. We further measure neutralizing antibody titers for B.1.617.1 (Kappa) and B.1.595, with the latter SARS-CoV-2 isolate bearing the spike mutation E484Q. Robust humoral immunity is measured following second vaccination, and older vaccinees manifest cellular immunity comparable to the adult group against early-pandemic SARS-CoV-2 and more recent variants. More specifically, the older cohort has lower neutralizing capacity at 7-14 days following the second dose but equilibrates with the younger cohort after 2-3 months. While long-term vaccination responses remain to be determined, our results implicate vaccine-induced protection in older adults against SARS-CoV-2 variants and inform thinking about boost vaccination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combination improves salvage outcomes

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Salvage therapy with prostate bed radiotherapyÂ (PBRT) is recommended for most men with prostate cancer who have sustained increases in serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after prostatectomy. Now, data from the phase III NRG Oncology/RTOG 0534 SPPORT trial show that the addition of short-term androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and pelvic lymph node radiotherapy (PLNRT) to PBRT improves freedom from progression in this setting.
CANCER

