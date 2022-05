DUBLIN, NC — Bladen Community College graduated 263 students as its Class of 2022. The Class of 2022 was one of the largest graduating classes ever from Bladen Community College and included the first graduating class of the BCC Early College program; there were 54 students graduating with honors and seven with high honors. The graduates received diplomas or associate degrees from over 100 different curriculum programs. Many graduates are going on to further their education at universities such as UNC-Chapel Hill, Fayetteville State, as well as other graduates are beginning their dream careers.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO