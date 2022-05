The East Bay plan is modeled after the public Bank of North Dakota (Photo courtesy of the Bank of North Dakota) Twice a year, when property owners pay their local property tax bills, Alameda County Treasurer Hank Levy sees a huge influx of cash into county coffers. After paying off the county’s own bills and other expenses, there’s always some cash left over that doesn’t need to be spent right away — though it’s all earmarked for salaries, programs, projects and other costs that come up later. As do most local or state treasurers, Levy’s office invests whatever he doesn’t need to spend right away, earning some interest for the county in the meantime.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO