KINGS POINT DELRAY: Another Resident Arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout North Broward County Friday, faced a judge Saturday on some of the charges and was denied bond. Neighbors confirm the suspect is Dale Daniel Spidle. In Broward bond court Saturday, Spidle appeared wearing a large cast and complaining that his arm was broken in three places. He was given no bond on a charge of premeditated murder. According to police, Spidle went on a deadly rampage killing an infant and his babysitter in the unit next to where he lives at the Ramblewood East condominiums in...

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO