Delray Beach, FL

KINGS POINT DELRAY: Another Resident Arrested

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Major Crime Problem Continues. Retirement Community Scene of Shooting, Battery, Assault, Drugs, Registered Sex Offenders. TROUBLE IN...

bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 5

CBS Miami

Man Held Without Bond In Killing Of Baby, Babysitter In Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout North Broward County Friday, faced a judge Saturday on some of the charges and was denied bond. Neighbors confirm the suspect is Dale Daniel Spidle. In Broward bond court Saturday, Spidle appeared wearing a large cast and complaining that his arm was broken in three places. He was given no bond on a charge of premeditated murder. According to police, Spidle went on a deadly rampage killing an infant and his babysitter in the unit next to where he lives at the Ramblewood East condominiums in...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Murder suspect from Palm Beach County captured after chase on I-95

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A chase and crash on I-95 in Martin County ended with the capture of a man wanted for a murder in Riviera Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted video of the aftermath. It showed a man crawling from the wrecked vehicle with deputies from several jurisdictions looking on with their guns drawn.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Dale Spidle charged with premeditated murder in killing of 10-month-old

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout north Broward remains in jail with no bond. Dale Spidle faced a bond court judge Saturday. Spidle, who was wearing a cast, told the judge his arm was broken in three places. He’s accused of killing a woman and a 10-month-old baby boy in the unit next door to his condo in Coral Springs Friday afternoon. Police said Spidle then sped off in his car, causing several crashes before carjacking and killing a driver in Pompano Beach. Spidle was taken into custody in Coconut Creek Saturday afternoon. South-American...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: 20K Fraud and Swastika at School

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through May 16, 2022. On 05/13/2022, deputies observed a stolen vehicle that the Coral Springs Police Department searched for. Deputies watched the car until Coral Springs Police arrived in the area and took both occupants into custody.
PARKLAND, FL
850wftl.com

Shooting at basketball court leaves one dead

One person is dead following a shooting at a basketball court in West Palm Beach. The incident was reported on Sunday at Lincoln Park around 12:30 a.m. Investigators say an argument occurred on the court and someone started shooting. One person was killed, while two others were injured. Authorities have...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Woman found shot in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for the gunman who they believe shot a woman in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. According to police, the victim was found early Saturday morning suffering from gunshot wounds near Southwest Second Street and Fourth Avenue. That woman was rushed to Broward Health Medical...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Video shows driver striking bicyclists in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Shocking video shows a driver hitting bicyclists over the weekend in Fort Lauderdale. The video was taken in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and A1A Saturday. As the driver turns at the intersection, they are seen veering into the bike line and striking a group of bicyclists.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Crashes On I-95, Is Jailed For DUI

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman spent much of Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Palm Beach County Jail before being released on her own recognizance just after 3 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol says Samantha Siegel of Spring Harbor Drive […] The article Delray Beach Woman Crashes On I-95, Is Jailed For DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD investigating crash on Gatlin Blvd

Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Port St. Lucie Police are still investigating yesterday’s crash that occurred on SW Gatlin Blvd. involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle. Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on SW Gatlin Blvd approaching the intersection of SW Brighton...
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police officer involved in crash outside school in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police car and an SUV collided Monday morning outside Miami Southridge Senior High School in southwest Miami-Dade. Sky 10 was above the area of Southwest 193rd Street and 114th Avenue around 7:40 a.m. as the front of the police car was smashed up against a pole and the SUV was in the middle of the roadway, also with front-end damage.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

2 Adults and Infant Killed in Coral Springs Crime Spree

A man is in police custody after a crime spree in Coral Springs, and nearby cities left three people dead, including an infant, authorities said. Police began their investigation into the tragic events when a man caused a hit-and-run crash in the 8100 block of Wiles Road in Coral Springs shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
