Edgefield County, SC

Overturned 18-wheeler blocks traffic in Edgefield County

By D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

#Update | A tow truck is now on the scene to help get the rig upright. Luckily the driver was not injured in the crash.

The road remains closed as of 11:35 a.m. Thursday morning.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Website , a tractor trailer has over turned on Garrett Road just before Cherry Hill Road.

The entire roadway is blocked. No other vehicles are involved.

SCHP confirms that the drive is entrapped and that EMS is on the scene.

Motorists will need to find an alternate route.

Gina Osborne Hartley
4d ago

Going to fast again. Where are the police? Also tired of drivers passing on double yellow lines on Sweetwater Rd. Driving to fast like 15 or more over speed limit.

WJBF

Car fire on I-20 Eastbound Near Exit 1

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is on the scene of a car fire on I-20 Eastbound near Exit 1. One lane is closed at this time causing a delay in traffic. No injuries are reported at this time. Please seek an alternate route if possible.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
