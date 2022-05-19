Overturned 18-wheeler blocks traffic in Edgefield County

#Update | A tow truck is now on the scene to help get the rig upright. Luckily the driver was not injured in the crash.

The road remains closed as of 11:35 a.m. Thursday morning.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Website , a tractor trailer has over turned on Garrett Road just before Cherry Hill Road.

The entire roadway is blocked. No other vehicles are involved.

SCHP confirms that the drive is entrapped and that EMS is on the scene.

Motorists will need to find an alternate route.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.