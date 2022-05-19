ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump Jr. reportedly expressed concerns about his father's plans to endorse Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano, who he fears is unelectable

By Tom Porter
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump Jr. expressed concerns Doug Mastriano's electability, Politico reported.
  • Donald Trump-endorsed Mastriano won the Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday.
  • But GOP leaders are concerned his views are too extreme and he'll crash to defeat in November.

Donald Trump Jr. expressed reservations about his father's plans to endorse Doug Mastriano, a divisive candidate who on Tuesday won the Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nomination, Politico reported.

A source told the publication that Trump Jr, who is playing an important role in helping his father select candidates to endorse in the mid-terms, told Trump's staff that he had concerns about Mastriano's electability.

Mastriano is a staunch ally of Trump. He attended the January 6, 2021 protests ahead of the attack on the Capitol, and has championed Trump's baseless claim the 2020 election was stolen from him. He has also attended a recent QAnon event, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer, with the conspiracy theory movement having played a key role in pushing Trump's election fraud claims.

His victory in November's gubernational race would see a backer of Trump's election fraud conspiracy theories placed in charge of Pennsylvania's election processes.

Trump has made support for his election fraud "Big Lie" one of the key criteria for who he endorses in the mid-terms, despite worries from some GOP strategists the issue is not a major concern for most voters.

He won the primary on Tuesday having secured Trump's last minute endorsement. This is despite the concerns of Trump aides and GOP leaders who said, in comments to The New York Times, that Mastriano's extreme views could alienate voters in the November midterms, where he will face Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Insider contacted Trump Jr for comment on Politico's report, but did not immediately receive a reply early Thursday.

Tuesday was the first major test of the power of Trump's endorsement in the mid-terms, and saw mixed results for the former president.

While Mastriano and Ted Budd, who is running for a senate seat in North Carolina, won their primaries, Trump-endorsed candidates Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin lost theirs.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 54

Antonio Castro
4d ago

Why he just like your father oh your father did lose by more then 7 million votes. So I see where he’s coming from. Anyone like his father can’t win

Reply
20
Joecool
4d ago

Trump backed Mostriano only 3 days before election, when he was ahead big time, I know a fraud when I see one.

Reply(18)
22
Mortisha
2d ago

A CRIMINAL RUNNING FOR OFFICE? THAT should never happen in America don't care who endorsed him or her!!!

Reply(9)
9
