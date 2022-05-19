ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Senators Scuttle Moratorium Related to Carbon Pipelines

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Senators are scrapping a moratorium that would have prevented developers from seeking eminent domain authority to seize property for carbon pipelines before next February. The Iowa House attached the plan to...

kscj.com

BOTTLE BILL PASSES IOWA LEGISLATURE

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 44 YEARS, STATE LAWMAKERS HAVE VOTED TO MAKE CHANGES IN IOWA’S POPULAR “BOTTLE BILL. THE LEGISLATION WOULD LET GROCERY STORES STOP ACCEPTING EMPTY BOTTLES AND CANS AND PAYING DEPOSITS. REDEMPTION CENTERS WOULD SEE THEIR PER CONTAINER HANDLING FEE INCREASED TO THREE CENTS. WHOLESALE...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

THE EGGLESTON REPORT – ELECTION INTEGRITY PASSES

Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) The 2022 regular legislative session ended on May 13 with 47 policy bills passed. 19 budget bills were also passed. In the coming weeks, I will cover some of these bills to inform you of the changes. The first bill I will report on bolsters election...
MISSOURI STATE
KARE 11

Here are the bills Minnesota lawmakers did pass

ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday. The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Iowa State
City
Carbon, IA
City
Klemme, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July. Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine’s generating components.
HUTCHINSON, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

‘Un-retiring’ Iowans May be Key to Worker Shortage in Hospitality Industry

(Radio Iowa) The latest data from Iowa Workforce Development shows more than 10-thousand jobs were added to the payrolls at Iowa restaurants and hotels over the last 12 months. Jessica Dunker is C-E-O and president of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “It’s no surprise that we would be showing growth, but...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, May 23-29

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access at the interchange will be restricted. More info: https://www.modot.org/andrew-county-us-route-59-bridge-over-interstate-29-rehabilitation (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) U.S. Route 169 – Ditching work at Woodbine Road, May 23. Route Y...
MISSOURI STATE
KEYC

Auditor: Changes to Iowa law may reduce number of votes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -So far, turnout is tracking normally here in Woodbury County, but Auditor Pat Gill says changes from the legislature may reduce the total number of voters in an upcoming primary on June 7. About 1,500 voters have turned in their ballots early so far, putting the county...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois constitutional amendment faces first legal challenge Friday

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The June primaries may be about a month away, but come November, Illinois voters will have the chance to vote on a constitutional amendment. This amendment faces the first legal challenge on Friday. “The goal of this lawsuit is to keep this unconstitutional measure off the...
ILLINOIS STATE
whdh.com

More than 300 refugees planned for Vermont city

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont refugee resettlement organization has proposed bringing more than 300 refugees to the city of Rutland in the next three years. Amila Merdzanovic, the Vermont director of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, wrote in an email to the city’s Board of Aldermen this week that the organization has proposed to federal officials to resettle 75 people in Rutland in fiscal year 2023, 100 in fiscal year 2024 and 150 in fiscal year 2025, the Rutland Herald reported.
RUTLAND, VT
northwestmoinfo.com

No More Personal Mail For Missouri Inmates

(MISSOURINET) – Prison inmates in Missouri will soon no longer be allowed to receive physical letters in the mail. Instead, they’ll receive a scanned electronic copy of letters sent by family and friends. Marshall Griffin reports:
MISSOURI STATE
Axios Des Moines

It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
DES MOINES, IA
KEYC

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest

State lawmakers are working on securing the omnibus tax bill, which has passed in the House and is now awaiting a vote in the Senate. Cleveland students show appreciation to town’s first responders. Updated: 10 minutes ago. The Cleveland Fire and Rescue Department was greeted with a surprise Wednesday...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits

Two Iowa health care workers fired for violating a federal law requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been awarded jobless benefits due to a state law that ensures such workers can still collect unemployment. In one case, a judge noted that while the worker could have kept her job by simply claiming a […] The post Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Organization in Missouri Working to Boost Teacher Morale and Retention

(MISSOURINET) – An effort is underway in Kansas City to help boost teacher morale and retention. Missouri Board of Education Vice President Carol Hallquist of Kansas City says through an organization called Principals Connect, a survey was sent out to ask teachers in three schools what perks would make their lives easier.
KANSAS CITY, MO
98.1 KHAK

Governor Reynolds Officially Signs First Of It’s Kind Law

On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the first-in-the-nation law that would require gas stations to sell E15. The bill was a top priority for Reynolds when she introduced it earlier this year and was met with bipartisan support. This historic bill makes Iowa the first state in the nation to...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise again in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa rose once again according to the latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Des Moines Register reports that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased for the fourth week in a row to 145. Of those patients, 19 required intensive care.
DES MOINES, IA

