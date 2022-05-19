ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

Widespread Areas of Power Outages Reported Overnight

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRUNDY COUNTY, MO – Several hundred people were reported to have lost power for a couple hours Wednesday evening after a...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 3

northwestmoinfo.com

North Dakota Resident Arrested in Andrew County Sunday

A North Dakota resident was arrested in Andrew County Sunday. At 10:31 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Latavia George of Grand Forks on an accusatory felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Andrew County Jail on a 24 hour hold.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
kjan.com

Multi-vehicle accident on I-80 west of Stuart

(Adair County, Iowa) – Officials with the Stuart Fire Department posted on social media this (Sunday) morning, “A reminder to slow down when coming up on any accident.” The post says that at around 3:45-a.m., “Stuart Fire was paged to a multi-vehicle accident involving 2 semis and 2 passenger vehicles at the 91mm west bound I-80. West bound was completely blocked and east bound partially blocked. While processing the scene there was a secondary collision of a semi and passenger vehicle going east bound.”
STUART, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Thunderstorms Blow Motorcycles from Roadway

RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Two southwest Iowa residents escaped injury in an accident caused by Tuesday’s storms. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year old New Market resident Alan Brown and 38-year old Clarinda resident Richard Pace were riding motorcycles on Highway 25 near the Highway 2 intersection when a large gust of wind from the thunderstorms blew both motorcycles off the roadway and into a ditch.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after crash on Highway 135 in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Sunday afternoon after a crash on Highway 135 in Cooper County. The crash happened just before 4:20 p.m. at Mile Corner Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Ivan Sebastian Alvarez, 19, of Pilot Grove, Missouri, lost control of his car while driving through The post Three people hurt after crash on Highway 135 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Atchison County Sunday Morning

An Osawatomie, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Atchison County Sunday Morning. Just before 7:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 42-year-old Aaron J. Vest on an outstanding Newton County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear to court. Vest awaits bond at the Atchison County Jail.
kmmo.com

MODOT ROADWORK PLANNED FOR LATE MAY

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned some general highway maintenance and construction in several area counties for the week of May 23 – 29. MoDOT will limit road construction on Memorial Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects that would impact traffic will be suspended at noon Friday, May 27, and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Van catches fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A van was destroyed by fire in Ottumwa Monday. It happened around noon at Godfrey’s Ale House on Northgate Street. According to Godfrey’s owner, when he went to start the van, the engine caught on fire. He believes it was due to an issue...
OTTUMWA, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested in Andrew County on Multiple Accusatory Charges

A St Joseph man was arrested Sunday in Andrew County on multiple accusatory charges. Just before 9 P.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol made the arrest of 45-year-old Robert Mendoza who is accused of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, driving while revoked, and speeding. Mendoza is being...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
kjan.com

Horse shooting investigation in Ringgold County

(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that resulted in the death of a horse. Authorities say a horse was shot and killed the weekend of May 14th two-miles south of Kellerton, in the area of Highway P-68 and 250th Street. The Hilltop Veterinary Clinic confirmed the cause of death and recovered a bullet.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Two from Chillicothe arrested in Grundy County

Two Chillicothe residents were arrested for their alleged involvement in separate incidents on Saturday, May 21st in Grundy County. Multiple counts have been filed against 21-year-old Devin Max Keithley who faces two felony counts for driving while revoked or suspended as well as resisting arrest and creating a substantial risk to any other person. Six misdemeanor counts were filed including driving while intoxicated, 2nd-degree property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to signal or improper signal when turning, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and failure to halt for a stop sign. No bond was set pending an appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Douglas Has Court Date On Wednesday

The Braymer teacher accused of alleged sexual misconduct with a person under the age of 15 and other charges, 28-year-old Zachary W Douglas of Utica, returns to Caldwell County Court Wednesday. Douglas was scheduled for the preliminary hearing on the 19th, but requested a continuance which was granted by the Judge. Douglas is scheduled to appear in Caldwell County court Wednesday, 5/25, at 10:30 am,
BRAYMER, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Organization in Missouri Working to Boost Teacher Morale and Retention

(MISSOURINET) – An effort is underway in Kansas City to help boost teacher morale and retention. Missouri Board of Education Vice President Carol Hallquist of Kansas City says through an organization called Principals Connect, a survey was sent out to ask teachers in three schools what perks would make their lives easier.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Possible for Southwest and Central Iowa

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says showers and thunderstorms will linger this morning into the afternoon. Tonight, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the southwest and central Iowa. The main hazards are large hail and gusty winds, and localized heavy rainfall. Additional thunderstorms chances are forecast for later Thursday into early Friday, with the severe threats better determined in the coming days.
DES MOINES, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies investigating after a deadly shooting in north Columbia Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a deadly shooting happened Saturday afternoon in north Columbia on East Prathersville Road. Just after 2 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a shots fired report. On scene, they found evidence of gunshots and found one victim dead. At this time, police The post Deputies investigating after a deadly shooting in north Columbia Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

US Regulator Warns of Summer Blackouts: Will Missouri See Any?

Regulators are warning blackouts could hit a number of states this summer according to a report from Fox 2 Now. Is Missouri one of those states?. The Fox 2 Now report says the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment warns that blackouts could impact a variety of states this summer as a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber-attacks, geopolitical conflicts and supply chain problems could all disrupt our power supply.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

