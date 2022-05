A day after ten running Nevada the Knoxville Baseball Squad had the reverse happen against Saydel on Friday night in a 14-1 loss that ended after six innings. The Eagles struck first and often with two runs in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings. Knoxville got one in the 1st when Beau Leisure helped his own cause by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field. But that would be the only run the Panthers would put up despite a 12 strikeout performance from Leisure in five innings of work. But well placed hits and not making routine plays cost Knoxville the most and Coach Turner Devore says that cannot happen for his team to have a chance moving forward.

