Indianola, IA

Simpson’s Brady Held Named Conference Pitcher of the Year

By Andrew Swadner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpson senior baseball athlete Brady Held was named the American Rivers Conference Pitcher of the Year by...

Dutch Memories – 1988 Softball

The 1988 Central College softball team won the first of the program’s four NCAA Division III national championships. On this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we sit down with Coach George Wares and three members of the team – senior Laurie Sutton and juniors Brenda Vigness and Lea Ann Morgan.
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – State Track and Field

Catch up with interviews from the infield of the 2022 State Track and Field meet that aired on 92.1 KRLS at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Those featured include:. Sprint Medley Relay (2A Boys) – Pella Christian (Drew Geetings, Luke Nikkel, Daniel Andringa, Levi Schelhaas) 4×100 Relay (3A Girls)...
PELLA, IA
Costly Mistakes Doom Twin Cedars Baseball Against Keota

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad fell to Ketoa 10-0 on Friday night. The Sabers once again were their own worst enemy committing errors and not getting outs when needed. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports his team’s pitching will need to improve to give his team a chance to win while also not getting frustrated when things get away.
KEOTA, IA
Pella Christian Baseball Overcomes Nerves to Win Season Opener

The Pella Christian baseball team overcame some early season jitters to pick up a 4-3 season opening win over Carlisle. Senior and ace Micah DeHaan put on an impressive performance to kick off his final baseball season. DeHaan was the leadoff hitter and went 3-4 with 2 RBIs at the plate, while also pitching all seven innings, scattering 5 hits and allowing no earned runs. Carlisle’s three runs on the night came as part of six Pella Christian errors. Senior Ty Vander Molen batted in a run in the second inning, and Bennett Spronk scored the game winning run in the top of the sixth inning on a delayed steal. Talking about the impact DeHaan had on the game, Eagles Head Coach Braden Shull said his growth as a player helped give his squad a chance in the ballgame.
PELLA, IA
PCM Baseball and Softball Begins Heart of Iowa Conference Play at South Hamilton

PCM’s baseball and softball squads will begin Heart of Iowa Conference play Monday night on the road at South Hamilton. The Mustangs’ baseball squad will be looking for their first win of the season after getting shut out by Pella and Newton in their first two games, being outscored 31-0 combined. Through two games, PCM has no runs and three hits, struggling to put the barrel on the bat. The Mustangs will be looking to get in the win column against Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton. The two teams split their two meetings last season, with PCM leading the series 15-8 in the Varsity Bound era.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Boys Golf Heads To The 3A State Tournament Looking For A Top Finish

The Knoxville Boys Golf Squad will embark on the class 3A State Tournament on Monday with a goal of finishing better than their 6th place showing last year. The meet will take place at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Knoxville got to the State Meet by winning its Sectional, then taking top honors in the district last week at Bos Landen. Players Evan Smith, Beau Leisure, and Carson Uitermarkt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports they all want to have a better showing than last season’s meet.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella Enters Championship Saturday in Lead for Title Defense

The Pella boys track and field team enters Championship Saturday with a slight lead over conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes as they seek back-to-back team titles today at Drake Stadium. Standings:. 1. Pella 39.5. 2. Dallas Center Grimes 36. 3. Washington 32. 4. Newton 26. 5. Western Dubuque Epworth 23. 6....
PELLA, IA
Eight Dutch Track and Field Athletes Qualify for National Championships

Eight Central College track and field athletes are officially set to compete at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships next weekend in Geneva, Ohio. Central will have seven men’s athletes competing across four events. Brock Lewis is the top qualifier in the long jump and Sam Beatty is the second-best qualifier in the high jump. Theo Baldus is the No. 17 qualifier in the discus throw. Brody Klein, Lucas Heitz, Reid Pakkebier and Jaxon Thompson are all qualified in the decathlon, coming in at No. 14, No. 17, No. 18 and No. 20 respectively.
GENEVA, OH
Pella’s Shuttle Hurdlers Journey to Top of 3A

While the team was a few points away from its ultimate goal, the 2022 state track and field meet was still special for the Dutch of Pella. Of the 19 total events, Pella qualified for all of them and earned a medal in 15 of them. One group’s journey concluded...
PELLA, IA
Pella Christian and Norwalk Baseball and Softball Open LHC Play Tomorrow

The Pella Christian and Norwalk baseball and softball squads will begin Little Hawkeye Conference action Monday night at Norwalk. The Eagles baseball squad enters the game fresh off a 1-0 start to their season with a 4-3 victory over Carlisle Friday Night, while the Warriors come in having gone 2-2 last week. Through four games this season the Warriors have been led by impressive offensive outputs by Keefer Saddoris and Jackson Campbell. Saddoris had a .417 batting average last week, while Campbell batted .400. Despite the win Friday for Pella Christian, the Eagles committed six errors in the season opener and Head Coach Braden Shull knows that can’t happen for his team to have a chance against Norwalk.
PELLA, IA
Pella Track and Field Graduates Celebrate at Drake Stadium

As part of a two-year rotation, the Class 2A and 3A sessions of the state track and field meet in Des Moines are held in the evenings on Thursday and Friday of the annual three-day event. And for many years, Pella High School has typically celebrated its graduating classes on a Friday night on the third weekend of the month. So the track and field athletes at Pella had a choice to make — they could participate in a ceremony at the graduation stage set up for commencement in the morning, or this year, receive their diploma at Drake Stadium. So, the vast majority of the Pella boys track and field seniors decided to graduate at a venue special to their athletic endeavors over the past four years. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling, Pella High School Administrators Adam Beckel, Derek Schulte, and Matt Fouch, and Pella School Board Member Gary Coppock were among those who organized a brief ceremony following the conclusion of competition at Friday’s events in the state track and field meet, with permission from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
PELLA, IA
Aaron Reutzel In Line For A $3000 Bonus Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

360 drivers have a little more on the line tonight at the Knoxville Raceway, well at least one of them. If Aaron Reutzel wins the 360 show tonight at Knoxville he will win an extra $3000 due to his victory at the Jackson Motorplex last night with the Midwest Power Series. Reutzel dominated the second 360 A-Main last week winning by over ten seconds. The 410s and Pro Sprints will have a weekly show with possibly a few visitors doing double duty to get valuable laps in for later in the season. Join KNIA for all the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00 streamed live at kniakrls.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Girls Soccer Falls to SE Polk, Baseball Sweeps Ottumwa

The Indianola girls soccer team’s season came to a close Friday night in the first round of regional play, falling to the Rams of Southeast Polk 2-1. The Indians and Rams were tied in the first half, with Indianola getting a goal from Abby Jensen off of a corner kick. Both teams battled in the second half, with the Rams able to find the back of the net once to take the lead and would hold on defensively. The Indians season comes to a close with a 5-13 record, and they graduate a senior class of five.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville High School Holds Senior Awards

Knoxville High School held its Senior Awards on Friday. The ceremony honored the 2022 Senior class for their accomplishments in and out of the classroom. Knoxville High School Principal Tracy Wilkins spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the ceremony. “It’s a special day as we get to recognize the seniors for...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Norwalk Boys Soccer Has Revenge On Their Mind at Urbandale

After defeating Council Bluffs Lincoln in their first-round playoff match Thursday night, Norwalk’s boys’ soccer squad will look to extend their season against Urbandale Monday. The Warriors defeated the Lynx Thursday in a 6-0 shutout, their sixth win in their last seven matches. Norwalk will be entering familiar...
URBANDALE, IA
Statewide and Congressional Candidates Hosting Meet and Greet Today

Local candidates are hosting an informal meet and greet today at The Local Vine in Indianola. State legislature candidates Lisa Fleishman and Joe Kerner, in addition to Congressional candidate Christina Bohannon, will be present to talk with voters. The meet and greet will be from 1-2:30pm at The Local Vine, with all invited.
INDIANOLA, IA
Simpson College Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Dunn Library Expansion

Simpson College held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Dunn Library expansion project Friday. The $10.5 million initiative will produce a new home for Simpson’s teacher education program and offer more collaborative learning spaces and educational resources for students. Students in Simpson’s teacher education program will benefit from a...
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville Baseball Falls To Saydel

A day after ten running Nevada the Knoxville Baseball Squad had the reverse happen against Saydel on Friday night in a 14-1 loss that ended after six innings. The Eagles struck first and often with two runs in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings. Knoxville got one in the 1st when Beau Leisure helped his own cause by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field. But that would be the only run the Panthers would put up despite a 12 strikeout performance from Leisure in five innings of work. But well placed hits and not making routine plays cost Knoxville the most and Coach Turner Devore says that cannot happen for his team to have a chance moving forward.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar today. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 this afternoon in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA

