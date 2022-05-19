What to do on MS Coast this weekend: Pirates Day, tugboat water show, Arts Alive

Fun on the water is the theme for this weekend’s special events in South Mississippi, complete with a Pirate Day invasion in Bay St. Louis, a tugboat water show in Pascagoula, Blessing of the Fleet in Pass Christian and the production of The Little Mermaid in Gulfport.

Pirate speak can be heard all this week leading up to Pirate Day in the Bay and residents and visitors are getting their costumes ready for the parades and contests, said Anne Pitre, marketing and communications manager for Hancock Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a hoot,” she said, hosted by the Krewe of Mystic Seahorse and complete with a golf cart pirate parade, a children’s play area, live music and vendors.

Friday’s activities are: Pirate Central opens at 4 p.m., Pirate’s Welcome at 5:45 p.m., Pub Crawl & Scavenger Hunt 6-9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule: Cardboard Boat Races 8-11 a.m., Pirate Central opens at 10 a.m., Lil’ Buccaneers’ Parade at 11 a.m., kids’ costume contest at noon, Tiki Party Boat Cruise noon-2 p.m., adult costume contest 2 p.m., Pirate Invasion Parade at 5 p.m., Pirate Invasion Takeover skit at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Pirate Day in the Bay actually is two days at Bay St. Louis, and adults and kids get into the spirit with their own costume contests. AMANDA McCOY/Sun Herald file

Here’s what’s coming up this weekend and what’s on the schedule for Memorial Day Weekend:

Friday

Blippi the Musical presented at 6 p.m. at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi. Show brings Blippi off the screen and onto the stage. Interactive performance geared for ages 2-7. Tickets start at $25.

Catwalk Under the Oaks: “Denim and Blues Couture” with designers from the Material Institute, New Orleans. At Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. The dress will be evening or elaborate denim attire, with an optional “elaborate headdresses or hats” costume contest to be judged by local celebrities. VIP events starts at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $100

Friday and Saturday

Pirate Day in the Bay at Bay St. Louis with cardboard boat parade, costume contests, pirate invasion parade. Friday 4-11 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday

Beachfront Car Show at Pascagoula Beach Park. Classic, modified and antique cars and trucks. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Celebrate National Maritime Day , presented by Mississippi Maritime Museum & Activity Center at The Point, 609 Dupont Ave., Pascagoula. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Signet Maritime tugboat water show at 11:30 a.m. The NOAA “turtle Hurtle” will be there along with the Coast Guard, Pascagoula Bar Pilots, Pascagoula Police Boat and local Kayaks to demonstrate marine activities. Also food truck, ice cream, arts and crafts.

Arts Alive at Depot District of Bay St. Louis. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 45 artist tents, children’s activities, three performance stages, culinary competition. Food onsite and within walking distance. Free or suggested $5 donation

Blessing of the Fleet at Pass Christian. Noon-2 p.m. $1,500 in cash and prizes.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers perform at 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $35.95.

Ongoing

Friday nights — Fireworks & Summer Splash Bash at 9 p.m. every Friday thru Labor Day at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, 195 Beach Blvd. Karaoke at Margaritaville Cafe 8:30-11:30 p.m. Summer Splash Bash 9 p.m.-midnight. $20 admission, ages 5 and under free.

May 13-22 — Barefoot in the Park presented by Biloxi Little Theatre at 220 Lee St., Biloxi. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 Senior 60+/Military/Student

May 20-29 — The Little Mermaid musical presented by Downstage Productions at 12100 49 U.S., No. 418, Gulfport. Shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 student/senior+65/military

May 24-29 — Biloxi Shuckers vs. Montgomery Biscuits at MGM Park, Biloxi. Minor League Baseball games start Tuesday-Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.

May 28-June 23 — Funambula at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Biloxi. Comedy daredevil Bello Nock leads an international cast in this cirque-style production. Shows Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $12.95.

Memorial Day Weekend

Here’s what’s on the holiday schedule for next weekend:

May 27 — End of School Movie “Encanto” at Eagle Point Park, Woolmarket. Free

May 27 — Fab Four Beatles tribute at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $24.99

May 27-28 — Biloxi Blues Extravaganza at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi. Tickets start at $45

May 27-29 — St. Clare Seafood Festival , Waveland

May 27-30 — Memorial Day Blowout at Gulfport Dragway

May 28 — Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit begins at Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and continues until Oct. 2.

May 28 — Coronation of Biloxi Shrimp King and Queen, 5:30 p.m., Biloxi Civic Center

May 28 — Collective Soul performs at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $59

May 28-29 — Sounds by the Sea concert by Gulf Coast Symphony. May 28 in Gulfport, May 29 in Pascagoula. 7 p.m. Free

May 29 — Jazz in the Pass at Memorial Park, noon-8 p.m.

May 29 — Crawfish Cook-Off in downtown Ocean Springs. $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Children 12 and under free

May 29 — Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet at 2 p.m.

More musical performances, art exhibits and events are listed in the Coastal Mississippi calendar .