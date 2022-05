GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – It took six different fire departments in Ascension Parish to put out three fires on Saturday. St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said on Facebook that three structure fires in the last 12 hours had six volunteer fire departments, including his own, busy throughout the parish. All the fires are still under investigation, but the weather is believed to be a contributing factor.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO