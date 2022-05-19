ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland County Man Accused of Exposing Himself During Dispute

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Cortland county resident is accused of brandishing a knife, damaging a vehicle and exposing himself in the presence of a child during an altercation. Sheriff’s officials say...

wnbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Bath man arrested for assault

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police have arrested a man from Bath after a domestic incident that happened over the weekend. Joseph R. Thompson, 19, was arrested on May 21, 2022, after police responded to a domestic incident in the Town of Bath. According to police, Thompson allegedly bit the victim and obstructed their ability […]
BATH, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State Police Arrest Man with Seven Outstanding Warrants

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - For the second day in a row, New York State Police K-9 Bobby helped troopers arrest another man with active warrants in Steuben County. Andrew Vanzile was arrested yesterday after state police out of Painted Post saw him riding his bike on Route 352. Police said that Vanzile has multiple active warrants including one superior court warrant.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested after Rampage

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:41 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Florencio L. Alicea, age 37, of Seneca Falls, New York following two incidents. On Friday, May 20, 2022, police received a delayed report that Alicea punched another individual then displayed a knife and threatened him. No one was injured during the incident. As a result of the investigation police charged Alicea with harassment in the second degree, a violation; menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal possession of weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.
SENECA FALLS, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County man charged with harassment

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the Village of Oriskany Falls was arrested after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Unit responded to a residence in the Village of Oriskany Falls on the morning of May 21 for a domestic dispute complaint. After arriving at the scene and investigating the complaint, deputies discovered that the victim sustained minor injuries.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
Cortland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Marathon, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Criminal Contempt

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 9:33 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Catina Y Overbaugh, age 48, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from an incident where Overbaugh violated an active stay-away order of protection by contacting the protected party. Overbaugh was charged with Criminal Contempt in the second degree. Overbaugh was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Binghamton woman dies in serious motorcycle crash

RICHFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – A Binghamton woman has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash on State Route 79 in Richford around 4:35 p.m. on Mary 21. Officials said Maria Hrehor, 50, was thrown […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Kirkwood Man Charged After Investigators Find Stolen U-Haul Truck

Authorities say they've made an arrest following the recovery of a stolen rental truck in the town of Kirkwood. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Connor Diffendorf of Kirkwood has been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. He also was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
KIRKWOOD, NY
informnny.com

NYSP K-9 helps arrest man with 8 outstanding warrants

BATH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police K-9 unit “Booby” assisted with an arrest on Saturday. According to a press release from NYSP, troopers from State Police in Bath identified a male walking along Lakoma Avenue in the village of Savona as Devin Twist on May 21. Patrols were reportedly aware Twist had several active warrants, including two bench warrants out of SP Bath.
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#The Town Of Marathon
FL Radio Group

Another Arrest Made in Connection to Assault/Robbery of Autistic Newark Teen

Another arrest has been made in connection to the May 12th assault and robbery of an autistic Newark teen. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Thomas Eaves of Geneva on a warrant issued for the early May incident where he, along with Jordan Dreschler and two juveniles, are alleged to have assaulted then robbed the 16 year old victim of his shoes and phone. Dreschler is also accused of filming the incident.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A drug investigation has led to the arrest of a Seneca Falls man. Police report the arrest of Dejon Butler on Friday for an outstanding parole warrant. Further investigation found him to be in possession of cocaine and prescription pills. He was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear...
SENECA FALLS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Route 79 Near Lisle

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle that shut down a portion of Route 79 near the Broome/Tioga County line for several hours on Saturday, May 21. Few details are being made available but Broome County ambulance and fire crews...
LISLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Tioga County

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tioga County on Saturday, May 21st. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Department, the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on State Route 79 in the Town of Richford. The operator of the motorcycle was identified...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

South Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Gun to Convicted Felon, Additional Guns to Binghamton Resident

A 38-year-old South Carolina man pled guilty to transferring guns to two people in New York, including one from Binghamton. According to the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York, Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina pleaded guilty to arranging a sale of a 9milimeter caliber semiautomatic pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition to a person in Central New York who Meighen knew was a convicted felon.
BINGHAMTON, NY
waynetimes.com

Wolcott couple arrested for robbery in Cayuga County

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported that, on Wednesday, April 11th, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery on Fire Lane One in the Town of Moravia. The preliminary investigation determined that a victim had been lured to this location where he was physically...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Camden man charged with harassment

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the town of Camden is facing felony charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff’s Road Patrol Unit responded to a domestic complaint at a Camden residence around 8:16 p.m. on May 18. After arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that the victim sustained minor injuries and that there was an active order of protection in place.
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Police locate girl missing from New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — A 14-year-old girl reported missing out of New Hartford last week has been found safe and sound, according to the New Hartford Police Department. Police said Brooke Jobson was reported missing on May 16 after walking out on her family at a restaurant in New Hartford. Police said Jobson was then found safe on Friday in Watertown.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy