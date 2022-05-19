Cortland County Man Accused of Exposing Himself During Dispute

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:41 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Florencio L. Alicea, age 37, of Seneca Falls, New York following two incidents. On Friday, May 20, 2022, police received a delayed report that Alicea punched another individual then displayed a knife and threatened him. No one was injured during the incident. As a result of the investigation police charged Alicea with harassment in the second degree, a violation; menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal possession of weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.
