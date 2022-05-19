ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Meck County manager presents budget plan to commissioners; no tax increase on the table

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39c8FU_0fjKFNMh00

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County manager presented a recommended 2023 budget to commissioners Thursday morning.

The proposal is an increase of 6%, or $111 million, more than last year’s budget.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools previously asked the county to approve its $578 million budget for 2023 -- a $40 million increase from last year. On Thursday, instead of a $40 million increase, Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio asked for a $19.9 million increase.

Money would go toward things like pay raises for teachers and staff, a new early college high school, and student academic support.

[ READ MORE: CMS 2023 budget headed to Meck County commissioners for approval ]

Channel 9 talked to Charlotte residents who supported the idea of teacher pay raises.

“My mom is a teacher so especially I could feel the effects. Teacher pay rate increase? Yeah, because they do a lot of work,” Jalah Scott said. “They’re like a counselor, parent basically, and they are a teacher. I think they deserve higher pay.”

“I know a couple of teachers personally. I know they have a tough job,” Laura Edwards said. “It’d be great to see them paid more.”

Diorio’s budget recommendation did not include an increase in property taxes, which many believed to be a possibility.

Recently, the city of Charlotte decided not to raise property taxes in its budget, but it did increase pay for its employees due to inflation. On Thursday, the county did something similar for its employees; the budget recommends $16.6 million go to fund a 5% across-the-board raise for all full-time and part-time county employees.

“To counter inflation I think I can understand increasing pay,” Scott said.

[ RELATED: No Charlotte property tax increase in 2022; sales tax increase for transit possible ]

“Makes sense to me,” resident Curt Edwards said. “I mean it’s a growing city, want to make sure it’s vibrant and we keep good people.”

Mecklenburg EMS is funded partially by the county. On Thursday, it learned in the recommended budget, employees will receive raises to combat staffing challenges. $3.6 million will go to the agency to address the turnover rate, recruitment, and reliance on overtime. MEDIC would also be awarded $100,000 in additional American Rescue Plan Act funding for EMT recruitment bonuses (this is added to ARPA-funded bonuses already approved in April).

The funding includes implementing a $20 minimum wage for MEDIC staff, including a $20 minimum for EMTs and $25 minimum for paramedics, and ensures all employees receive a minimum 5% pay increase.

The Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to get feedback on the recommended budget. The hearing is scheduled for May 25 at 6 p.m. Anyone who wishes to comment can sign up here, call 980-314-2914 or email clerk@MeckNC.gov.

Following the public hearing, the Board will hold straw vote sessions on June 15 and 16. The Board is scheduled to adopt the budget at its regular meeting on June 22 and it will take effect July 1.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte City Council to hear public feedback on $3.2 billion budget proposal)

Charlotte City Council to hear public feedback on $3.2 billion budget proposal

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Business
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Business
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America ups minimum wage for a second time in less than a year

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is raising its minimum wage to $22 per hour in June. [ALSO READ: Bank of America once again raises its minimum wage]. The wage hike is part of Charlotte-based BofA’s plan to increase the minimum wage to $25 per hour by 2025, a goal CEO Brian Moynihan announced about a year ago. BofA said the hike will increase annualized salary for full-time employees to more than $45,000.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers from the Wadesboro Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting in the area of Marshall and Barrington streets around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a victim who had died at the scene. The victim’s...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte City Council#Property Taxes#Personal Property#Cms 2023#Channel 9
WSOC Charlotte

4 killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash in South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Four people were killed and three others hurt in a wreck on Highway 81 in Anderson, South Carolina, authorities said Saturday. The accident happened about 6 p.m. Friday. Three people were trapped in their vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person died hours later while in surgery at Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
WSOC Charlotte

Strong storms cause damage, power outages

More than 8,000 Duke Energy customers lost power Monday afternoon after a round of severe storms pushed through the Carolinas. By Monday evening, most of the power has been restored. [LINK: Interactive Radar]. The National Weather Service issued several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings at about 2 p.m. >>In the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two adult women arrested in bullying dispute at a SC school

DALZELL, S.C. — A 67-year-old South Carolina woman and her 37-year-old daughter face charges of assault after a dispute over bullying at a middle school, police said. Mamie Smith, 67, and her daughter, Whitley Smith, 37, both of Sumter, were charged Wednesday with third-degree assault by mob and disturbing schools, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
DALZELL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy