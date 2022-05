6:27 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 25 South near Crawford Circle. Deputies went searching for the reckless driver. Just a few minutes later, the same caller called back to let deputies know that the vehicle had wrecked on HWY 25 near HWY 13 in the Lena area. No injuries were reported.

LEAKE COUNTY, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO