A long time favorite restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For restaurants that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic closures as well as the subsequent food shortages and difficulty locating employees, there are still many uphill battles to be fought. One problem specifically for restaurant owners in greater Phoenix is the rising cost of rent. Rental costs are shooting through the roof, affecting more than a few restaurants in the region. This now includes a local restaurant that had been open and serving the Chandler community for 15 years.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO