Bay Village Historical Society and Cleveland Hiking Club Member Stephanie West, will be leading 2 historical home walks. Each walking tour will feature 8 to 9 homes, including some Sears homes (some homeowners may briefly speak.) These are walking tours, please wear comfortable shoes and prepare to cover roughly 6 miles in about 3 hours time. No R.S.V.P. needed.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO