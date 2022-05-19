Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $74.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $413.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $402.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $374.2 million, or $9.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.

