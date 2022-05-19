ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Magnifying endoscopy with narrow-band imaging is useful in differentiating gastric cancer from matched adenoma in white light imaging

By Naoki Tamura
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study assessed the effect of magnifying endoscopy with narrow-band imaging (M-NBI) on the endoscopic differential diagnosis between intramucosal gastric carcinomas and adenomas with matched characteristics. Associations between magnified endoscopic findings and pathological high-grade cellular and architectural atypia were also investigated. In total, the records of 50 adenomas and 50 intramucosal...

#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Gastric Cancer#Endoscopy
